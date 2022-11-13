ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagship Video: Revenge road game ahead for Texas at Kansas

The Flagship Podcast delivers a loaded show this week as Texas prepares for the final road game of the regular season Saturday at Kansas. Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes discuss the latest on the Longhorns as they look to bounce back from the 17-10 loss to No. 4 TCU, give their keys to the game for the Longhorns, weigh in on what they're hearing from Texas players and sources around the program and much, much more! Texas fans won't want to miss this loaded episode of The Flagship Podcast!
AUSTIN, TX
SMU men's basketball struggles in blowout loss to New Mexico

Not much went right for the SMU men's basketball team in Tuesday's 84-63 home loss to New Mexico. The Mustangs (1-2) struggled offensively, shooting 36% from the floor, going 6-of-19 from the 3-point line and 58% from the free throw line. Meanwhile, their opponent did not. The Lobos were 53% from the floor. It wasn't that SMU wasn't prepared, it's that it didn't execute.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
