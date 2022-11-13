Read full article on original website
Flagship Video: Revenge road game ahead for Texas at Kansas
The Flagship Podcast delivers a loaded show this week as Texas prepares for the final road game of the regular season Saturday at Kansas. Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes discuss the latest on the Longhorns as they look to bounce back from the 17-10 loss to No. 4 TCU, give their keys to the game for the Longhorns, weigh in on what they're hearing from Texas players and sources around the program and much, much more! Texas fans won't want to miss this loaded episode of The Flagship Podcast!
Paul Finebaum puts TCU on upset alert at Baylor after College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12
The TCU Horned Frogs stayed at No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. However, despite the team being undefeated, an upset is brewing, according to Paul Finebaum. TCU is 10-0 but heads down to Baylor for a Big 12 matchup with the Bears. That will be the first loss, according to Finebaum, essentially knocking TCU out of the playoff.
Is Texas at risk of losing Arch Manning? | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down how Texas' meager performance on offense in a loss against TCU on Saturday could entice other programs to attempt to flip No. 1 prospect QB Arch Manning aï¿½
SMU men's basketball struggles in blowout loss to New Mexico
Not much went right for the SMU men's basketball team in Tuesday's 84-63 home loss to New Mexico. The Mustangs (1-2) struggled offensively, shooting 36% from the floor, going 6-of-19 from the 3-point line and 58% from the free throw line. Meanwhile, their opponent did not. The Lobos were 53% from the floor. It wasn't that SMU wasn't prepared, it's that it didn't execute.
