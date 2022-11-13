Read full article on original website
Eagles Rack Up 43 Combined Bests at A3 Performance Invite
CARBONDALE, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving picked up an incredible 43 bests while competing at the A3 Performance Invitational, including 27 season bests and 16 personal bests. The Screaming Eagles would finish fifth overall on the weekend with a score of 245. Finishing behind Southern Illinois University, the University of Evansville, Eastern Illinois University, and Bellarmine University. USI did finish above Valparaiso University who finished in sixth.
Eagles make valiant, fourth-quarter run in road loss
DEKALB, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball made a strong, fourth-quarter run in their first road test of the season at Northern Illinois University Tuesday, but the hosting Huskies won by a final score of 61-53. Both schools started with high-intensity defense to start the game, applying pressure down the court. Sophomore guard Vanessa Shafford (Linton, […]
Simmons Named OVC Player Of The Week Eagles Visit Notre Dame On Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – the University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball senior guard Jelani Simmons (Columbus, Ohio) was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week for his efforts in the Screaming Eagles’ loss at the University of Missouri and win at home over Southern Illinois University. The weekly honor is the first for Simmons from the OVC and in his career.
Trailblazer Cross Country close out season with seventh-place finish in Half-Marathon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Six members of the Vincennes University men’s Cross Country team competed Tuesday morning in the 2022 NJCAA Men’s Half Marathon Championships at Miller’s Landing Road in Tallahassee. Vincennes as a team finished seventh out of 21 teams competing in the 13.1 mile race,...
Parlanti named Region 24 Player of the Year, Graber and Netcott receive All-Region honors
VINCENNES, Ind. – The honors roll in for the 2022 Region 24 Champion Vincennes University Trailblazers volleyball team, with freshman Paige Parlanti (Las Vegas, Nev.) being named Region 24 Player of the Year and sophomore Hannah Graber (Montgomery, Ind.) and freshman libero Morgan Netcott (Montague, Mich.) receiving First Team All-Region honors.
Aces complete a record-breaking regular season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – It was a special evening inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse as the University of Evansville volleyball team put the finishing touches on a special season with a 3-1 victory over Indiana State. With its 11th Missouri Valley Conference win of the season, the Purple Aces surpassed the...
Boonville Native Devin Mockobee Reaches Purdue Football Milestone Not Seen in Over 15 Years
The 2022 college football season has been a good one for Boonville, Indiana native, Devin Mockobee. Since getting a chance at some playing time in the first game of the season against Indiana State, then again the following week against Syracuse after starting running back, King Doerue (yes, that is his real first name) had to miss the game due to an injury, Devin made a big enough impression on coach Jeff Brohm and his staff that he's been given playing time in every game since. That decision by Brohm and his staff has paid off nicely as Devin has found the endzone in seven of the nine games the team has played so far this season. Plus, he recently hit a mark not reached by a Purdue running back since 2005.
Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
Lady Blazers get back on track with big defensive showing
DETROIT, Mich. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers hit the road Monday and made the long trip north into Michigan to take on Wayne County Community College in Detroit. The Lady Blazers bounced back from their two-game skid this past weekend to pick up a 77-42 victory over the...
Former GEICO 'Caveman' hired to teach at University of Southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The beloved Caveman from the GEICO commercials just got a new gig doing "mammoth" things at a southern Indiana university. McManus Woodend is leaving the beard and bushy eyebrows in the past and looking toward his future. Woodend joined the USI English Department faculty this fall...
WATCH: Neighbor's camera captures southern Indiana house explosion
PRINCETON, Ind. — Two people were reportedly injured when a house exploded in Princeton, Indiana Tuesday. The explosion happened around 11:30 a.m. in a house that is divided into apartments at Clark and Hart streets in Princeton. Video from a doorbell camera across the street shows the top half of the home explode into a ball of fire.
Roaming turkey journeys through Gibson County
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – By mid-November, many of us are thinking of turkey as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches. But in Gibson County, one turkey is on the run. Numerous sightings have Princeton residents asking, ‘what is going on?’. “No, never seen anything like this before. Never,” says Angie Sumner. “Not for turkey day,” adds […]
USI men’s basketball secures first-ever win in NCAA Division I
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball opened the NCAA Division I era at Screaming Eagles Arena with a 71-53 victory Southern Illinois University Sunday afternoon. The Screaming Eagles start the year 1-1, while the Salukis begins 2022-23, 2-1. The Eagles won the tip and jumped out to quick 6-2 lead in the contest. The Salukis did not let the Eagles get too far out front as the first half would feature 10 lead changes and six ties. USI had the largest lead of the open half with that early 6-2 advantage.
USI Events And Updates
Filled Up 3, A Ceramic Cup Show to exhibit at New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art. The USI New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art is proud to present Filled Up 3, A Ceramic Cup Show, in partnership with New Harmony Clay Project and filled Up 3 features ceramic cups by contributing artists around the United States, juried by noted ceramic artist Malcolm Motubo Smith.
Fundraising Initiative Unveiled For UE Basketball Programs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A unique fundraising initiative was unveiled by the University of Evansville athletics department to benefit the men’s and women’s basketball programs. Teaming up with Pledge Per Win powered by CUE, the initiatives include a “Pledge Per Rebound” campaign for the UE men while the...
Owensboro Catholic preparing for battle
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The high school football playoffs always bring a different level of excitement and for Owensboro Catholic it’s no different. The Aces have not dropped a game since September and Aces head coach Jason Morris credits that to a strong out of district schedule early in the season saying they learned from their mistakes and have worked to get better each week.
Evansville labor union announces new management
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials with IBEW Local 16 in Evansville announced Ryan McRoberts has now become their new Business Manager. They tell us McRoberts has been a member of their team for the past two decades, and most recently served as IBEW’s Business agent. The previous Business Manager, Brandon Wongngamnit, has been promoted to […]
Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
Confederate soldier statue relocated to Potter’s Field in Daviess County
The Confederate statue that once stood on the lawn of the county courthouse in Daviess County, Kentucky, has been relocated. After approving the move back in September, officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court relocated the statue at Potter’s Field, next to Elmwood Cemetery. The fiscal court approved the...
Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
