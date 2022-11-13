The 2022 college football season has been a good one for Boonville, Indiana native, Devin Mockobee. Since getting a chance at some playing time in the first game of the season against Indiana State, then again the following week against Syracuse after starting running back, King Doerue (yes, that is his real first name) had to miss the game due to an injury, Devin made a big enough impression on coach Jeff Brohm and his staff that he's been given playing time in every game since. That decision by Brohm and his staff has paid off nicely as Devin has found the endzone in seven of the nine games the team has played so far this season. Plus, he recently hit a mark not reached by a Purdue running back since 2005.

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO