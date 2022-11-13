Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s North Carolina High School Coach of the Week (Nov. 10-12)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s North Carolina High School Coach of the Week for Nov. 10-12 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Friday, Nov. 18 If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveNC.

THIS WEEK’S NORTH CAROLINA COACH OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Coach of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Louis Harrison, Hillside: There seems to be no stopping the offense Ray has built at Hillside, as the undefeated Hornets (11-0) topped 40 points for the fifth consecutive game and the ninth time this season in a 46-43 victory over Apex, 46-43, Thursday night. The win advances Hillside into the third round of the 4A state tournament.

Chris Bunting, Millbrook: Bunting’s 12th-seeded Wildcats survived seven lead changes as they upset 5th-seeded Cardinal Gibbons, the reigning 4A state champs, 42-30, to move into the third round of 4A. Millbrook is now 11-1 in Bunting’s first season with the team.

Fritz Hessenthaler, Southern Alamance: In the rain and wind, Coach Hessenthaler’s 13th-seeded squad worked into overtime to defeat 4th-seeded New Hanover, 38-32, in the second round of the 4A state playoffs, snapping the Wildcats 10 game win streak and ending their season in the process.

Richard Shuping, Rolesville: Coach Shuping had his 11th-seeded team ready to roll coming out of the half time intermission, as it built a lead and then held off a furious fourth quarter comeback by 6th-seeded Cleveland, to prevail in this 4A playoff game, 28-21.

Dave Miller, Jacksonville: Miller’s Cardinals, the 20th seed in Class 3A, shocked 4th-seeded Havelock, 49-42, in a playoff clash. The win avenged a loss by Jacksonville to Havelock earlier this year and advanced the Cardinals to the third round of the state playoffs.

Jim Sosebee, Crest: Facing a 3rd-seeded Oak Grove squad that entered the contest 11-0, Sosebee had his 14th-seeded Chargers poised for an upset and that’s what they delivered, routing the host Grizzlies, 42-15.

Adam Hodge, South Point: After losing to eventual 3A state champion Dudley, 38-0, in last year’s state playoffs, to say Hodge had South Point ready for the rematch would be an enormous understatement. Not only did the 11th-seeded Red Raiders avenge that loss, they scored 74 points on the 6th-seeded Panthers in a 74-41 victory, as they advanced in the 3A state bracket.