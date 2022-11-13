ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman

"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
The Voice 5th Judge Results Shocker: Worst Instant-Save Performance Advances, Best Booted

One Instant-Save contestant -- who should have never been there -- delivered one of the most mind-blowing performances of the season ... and still lost!. We’re still trying to pick our jaws up off the ground after the travesty of justice we just witnessed on the first live results show for “The Voice” this season.
Sylvester Stallone Reveals Why He and Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Really Disliked Each Other Immensely' at First

"That was not a healthy thing at all." Action film icons Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone may appear to be great friends and co-stars now, but the two apparently used to hate each other. In fact, before the days of being co-stars in "The Expendables" and "Escape Plan," the actors wanted nothing to do with one another ... at least according to Sly.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Dress Up For Daughter's Encanto Birthday Bash

And, yes, Wade dressed up as Bruno. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade transformed into The Family Madrigal for their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade's fourth birthday party -- celebrating with an "Encanto"-themed bash!. For the soiree, the adorable tot dressed up as the golden child Isabela, who has magical flower...

