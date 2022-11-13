Read full article on original website
Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman
"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
Zoë Kravitz Shared The Story Behind Those Viral Paparazzi Photos With Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were first linked in early 2021.
People Are Sharing "Trashy" Movies They Believe Are Pure Works Of Art, And Honestly, They're Not Wrong
I will never understand why White Chicks has a 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Jason Momoa Finally Did Our Puppy Interview and IDK Who’s Cuter, Him or The Pups
Jason talked to us about his new movie Slumberland, the Game of Thrones actor he'd love to work with again, his favorite tattoo, and so much more.
Jimmy Fallon Asked Elon Musk For Help When #RIPJimmyFallon Started Trending On Twitter, And He Basically Offered Zero Assistance
#RIPJimmyFallon began trending on Twitter after a joke went viral.
Zanab Jaffrey From "Love Is Blind" Told Us Her Reaction To Seeing The Cuties Scene Included
"For me, it played out exactly as I said it did."
People Are Sharing The Things They Like Less As They Get Older, And Some Of It's Sad But Some Of It's Really Freeing
"I used to LOVE doing projects like painting, gardening, household repair, etc. But at almost 43, I have less energy, more joint issues, and less flexibility and balance. I still do projects, but with not nearly the enthusiasm and energy as before."
The Voice 5th Judge Results Shocker: Worst Instant-Save Performance Advances, Best Booted
One Instant-Save contestant -- who should have never been there -- delivered one of the most mind-blowing performances of the season ... and still lost!. We’re still trying to pick our jaws up off the ground after the travesty of justice we just witnessed on the first live results show for “The Voice” this season.
25 Moments People Realized They Had Privilege, And Were Shocked To Their Core
"I watched a video where a mother was teaching her Black son to never walk around in a hoodie up, and not keep their hands in their pockets. It made me realize how privileged I am in my circumstances."
Brendan Fraser Reveals His Stance On The Golden Globes Even If He's Nominated For 'The Whale'
"My mother didn't raise a hypocrite" All signs are pointing to Brendan Fraser being at the forefront of the awards race in 2023 for his critically-acclaimed performance in "The Whale," but don't expect him to be attending one particular awards show even if he's nominated. In an interview with GQ...
Sylvester Stallone Reveals Why He and Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Really Disliked Each Other Immensely' at First
"That was not a healthy thing at all." Action film icons Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone may appear to be great friends and co-stars now, but the two apparently used to hate each other. In fact, before the days of being co-stars in "The Expendables" and "Escape Plan," the actors wanted nothing to do with one another ... at least according to Sly.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Dress Up For Daughter's Encanto Birthday Bash
And, yes, Wade dressed up as Bruno. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade transformed into The Family Madrigal for their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade's fourth birthday party -- celebrating with an "Encanto"-themed bash!. For the soiree, the adorable tot dressed up as the golden child Isabela, who has magical flower...
Christy Carlson Romano Was 'Genuinely Concerned' for Aaron Carter Shortly Before His Death
"I felt instinctively that something bad would happen to him." Christy Carlson Romano was set to interview Aaron Carter for her Vulnerable podcast last month, but he never showed. At the time, shortly before his death, she was "genuinely concerned." In a video intro added to the rest of her...
