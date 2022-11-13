ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Takeoff memorial: Thousands of fans gather in Atlanta to honor life of slain rapper

ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eyD6J_0j9MH8Io00

State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos.

The three-hour sendoff was a superstar affair, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, as well as a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos' label, Quality Control Music.

Cousin Offset, who along with Takeoff's uncle, Quavo, formed the platinum hit factory known as Migos, struggled to compose himself remembering his bandmate, who he grew up with and considered a brother. His head down, dreadlocks obscuring his face, he repeatedly apologized.

"I love you, dog. I love you," he said.

Offset hasn't been able to sleep or eat following the November 1 killing, he told the several thousand people in attendance, most of them dressed in black. Every time he dozes off, he said, he wakes up hoping news of his 28-year-old cousin's fatal shooting in Houston was a terrible dream.

"I wish we could laugh again," he said. "I wish I could smoke one with you."

He closed saying how Migos changed the future of music -- "You did that, Take" -- and called for more brotherhood and fellowship in the world before asking the crowd to pray with him.

Drake delivers poem

The ceremony opened with about an hour of gospel music. White roses covered the stage, and Takeoff's casket sat at the foot of stairs made to resemble mother of pearl. Acrobats in angel outfits danced in the back corners, suspended from white ribbons, as a choir sang. An infinity symbol with Takeoff's signature rocket emblem at its center ringed the arena, a nod not only to his latest productions but also to how he'll be remembered -- forever.

Bieber took the stage in a dark toboggan, as box candles on the stadium screens bathed the arena floor in a soft glow. Perched on a stool with only a piano backing him, the two-time Grammy winner performed "Ghost."

"And if you can't be next to me/Your memory is ecstasy/I miss you more than life," he crooned.

Rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston.

Drake, who in 2013 catapulted the rising stars into an altogether other universe when he remixed and added a verse to their hit, "Versace," leaned on British entertainer Joyce Grenfell and writer Maya Angelou in his eulogy.

He quoted from Grenfell: "If I should go before the rest of you/Break not a flower nor inscribe a stone/Nor when I'm gone speak in a Sunday voice/But be the usual selves that I have known."

He then paraphrased Angelou's "When Great Trees Fall," a poem on how it's understandable to be sad when great trees are felled, or when great souls pass, but it's wise to remember, "They existed. They existed/We can be. Be and be better/For they existed."

The hip-hop superstar, who just released an album with Atlanta's 21 Savage, then recited his own poem, "We Should Do That More," remembering how he got to know Migos on their 54-city tour in 2018. He teared up recalling the Swiss wristwatch, an Audemars Piguet, that Takeoff gave him as a gift

"I miss performing with my brothers," he said. "We should do that more."

The quiet Migo

Takeoff will always be remembered as the quiet Migo, but several speakers cautioned the crowd not to mistake his silence for a lack of things to say. He is regarded by many as the best rhymesmith of the trio, and Jesse Curney III, pastor of the Lilburn church Takeoff's family attends, shared a story that Quavo once told him about Takeoff's sobriquet.

Where Quavo and Offset needed multiple takes to get their verses onto tracks, retaking and retaking until they got it right, Takeoff -- the youngest of the three -- would walk up to the mic and lay down his lyrics in one perfect take. "He was an introvert," the pastor said, "but he trusted God" to not hold back.

Between Bailey's stirring rendition of Beyonce's "Heaven" and Adams' performance of the gospel song, "The Battle is Not Yours," Takeoff's family members took the podium to offer fond memories of the humble, wise, peaceful young man who always wanted to be a rapper but never fretted over credit or the spotlight. Even as a baby, he had a unique voice, his mother, Titania Davenport-Treet, said.

"I could tell his cry from any other child," she said, adding that God must have given him that voice because he always knew what he wanted to be.

He was quiet but always paid attention, family members said, and he never bothered anyone. He was the funniest guy in the room, and no matter how famous he got, he never stopped putting family first and making sure their needs were met, they said.

"He hugged so tight, you could feel the love transferring through him," his mother said.

Fans lined up hours before event

State Farm was a fitting venue for Takeoff's farewell. The rapper was often courtside -- usually with Quavo and Offset -- for Atlanta Hawks games, iced out and dripping. For years, his music has bellowed through the PA system during timeouts and replay reviews.

Though doors did not open until noon, fans began lining up outside the arena at around 8:30 a.m., despite a cool, steady drizzle. Around 10, a woman held her arm out of a passing silver Mazda and barked, "Rest in peace, Takeoff." The fans in line waved back.

Kalandrick Woods, 24, and girlfriend Kailey Allen, 20, of Covington were second in line. Woods took the day off as a sandblast machine operator, and they drove about 45 minutes to get downtown.

Woods became melancholy when asked his favorite song -- "Last Memory" off Takeoff's 2018 debut solo effort -- and said it's still hard to talk about his favorite Migo. He cried when he heard the news, he said.

"I'm still depressed about it," he said.

Woods likes that Takeoff was known to keep to himself, but by no means did that mean he was the lesser third of the group. With every new song, he appeared more developed as a lyricist, able to switch from rapid fire rap to deliberate four- or five-word bursts that painted vivid scenes. He put on mind-blowing displays of lyricism on 2014's "Cross the Country" and more recently on his and Quavo's "Integration," staying on beat like a metronome as he flipped styles on the tracks.

"Deadshot (brrt)/AK make that head rock (brrt)" is the beginning of Fifi Solomon's favorite Takeoff verse, though she had to think on it for a few seconds. From Migos' 2017 hit, "Slippery," Takeoff goes last -- following Quavo, Offset and fellow ATLien Gucci Mane -- and brings his band's Quentin Tarantinoesque cartel personae into graphic focus.

"He said a lot in just a few words," Solomon said. "He was the quietest, but I think he was the deepest lyrically."

Solomon, 25, and her friend, Nani Kidane, 28, traveled from Migos' onetime home base of Gwinnett County for the funeral. The band's impact reached well beyond Atlanta, they said. They were trendsetters in fashion and influenced the way rappers inject ad-libs into their music.

They also set an example with their work ethic, Kidane said. Takeoff will be dearly missed, she said.

"I'm a big fan," Solomon said. "He was my favorite lyrically out of the group, and he's from where I'm from so it hit harder."

Added Kidane, "It hit close to home being from Gwinnett."

Impact anything but quiet

Maliyah Tindall, 22, of Riverdale, and Sequoia Thomas, 20, of Atlanta, also cited Takeoff's "Slippery" verse as one of their favorites. The pair drove from Clayton State University in Morrow, about 30 minutes away, to pay their respects.

"He's huge for the culture," Thomas said before the funeral. "They paved the way for a lot of rappers who are going to be here today."

"He was quiet but had a big impact," Tindall said, spurring Thomas to add, "Like a tame lion."

Migos were a fixture of Tindall's and Thomas' adolescence, they said, and he didn't always get the recognition he deserved, but he showed up on every track.

"He'd even take over people's songs outside Migos," Thomas said of his features with other artists, including Lil Wayne, Roddy Rich and Travis Scott.

Takeoff seemed aware of his notoriety as the subdued Migo, but the Lawrenceville-born rap star also seemed ready to shake the reputation, eerily telling the podcast, "Drink Champs," last month, "It's time to pop it, you know what I mean? It's time to give me my flowers, you know what I mean? I don't want them later on when I ain't here. I want them right now, so ..."

After more than a dozen Migos mixtapes and four studio albums -- two of them platinum -- Takeoff and Quavo recently announced they'd be performing as Unc & Phew. Last month, the pair released, "Only Built for Infinity Links," with Offset noticeably missing. Though the band had not officially broken up, there were rumors of some sort of beef among the trio.

It was abundantly clear from Friday's remembrance that Offset would give a lot to speak with his cousin one more time. Migos fans are hopeful that Takeoff's tragic killing might help Quavo and Offset reconsider whatever drove them to move in different directions.

"I hope they can set aside their differences," Solomon told CNN. "You know, come together for Takeoff."

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Tributes Flow as Rapper Hurricane G Confirmed Dead

The hip-hop community is in mourning after groundbreaking rapper Hurricane G passed away, it was confirmed Sunday.“My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends… my oldest daughters mother passed away today,” wrote EPMD’s Erick Sermon on Instagram, describing her as “a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community.”Hurricane G, born Gloria Rodríguez, rose to fame in the mid-1990s after appearing on Redman’s 1992 hit “Tonight’s da Night.” She followed with another Redman song, “Dare Iz a Darkside,” in 1994 while collaborating with Xzibit on the track “At the Speed of Life” before releasing her debut album,...
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
HOUSTON, TX
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
Page Six

Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Rapper Offset Remembers Slain Cousin Takeoff: “The Pain You Have Left Me With Is Unbearable”

Rapper Offset has released his first extensive statement on the Nov. 1 shooting death of his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff, writing on Instagram, “the pain you have left me with is unbearable.” “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” Offset writes. “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality is a nightmare.” The 28-year-old Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in a still-unsolved incident. He was a member of the...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

J. Prince Sets Up Memorial At Site Of Takeoff’s Death

J. Prince set up a memorial at the site where Takeoff was killed. J. Prince has set up a memorial at the bowling alley in Houston where Takeoff was shot and killed. The memorial features hundreds of roses positioned outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling. Additionally, the Rap-A-Lot records co-founder also had doves released in Takeoff’s honor.
HOUSTON, TX
Complex

Gucci Mane’s New “Letter to Takeoff” Video Memorializes Late Rapper

Gucci Mane has dropped a new video for his song “Letter to Takeoff.”. The track memorializes Takeoff, who passed away on Nov. 1 from a fatal shooting. The visual sees Gucci rapping at a cemetery. “Just left another funeral, I shed a tear / I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real / I think about the memories, it give me chills / I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real / Like how the fuck we gon lose Takeoff / Damn, he didn’t deserve it,” he spits.
Stereogum

Gucci Mane – “Letter To Takeoff”

Gucci Mane has shared a new single, “Letter To Takeoff,” which acts as a eulogy for the Migos member, who was shot and killed earlier this month. Migos and Gucci Mane collaborated quite a bit over the years, and they were signed to his 1017 label for a time. Gucci Mane also spoke at the memorial that took place for Takeoff in Atlanta last Friday.
People

Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Instagram Profile Photo After Migos Rapper's Death

Takeoff, who once performed with Offset in Migos, was shot and killed on Tuesday at age 28 Offset is paying quiet tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff in the wake of the hip-hop star's tragic death. The rapper, 30, changed his Instagram profile picture to a smiling photo of Takeoff with a small white heart in the corner, shortly after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston at age 28. Offset did not share any additional comments on the death of Takeoff, who was his first cousin once removed and with whom...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC New York

How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset

Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
HOUSTON, TX
dailycoin.com

Migos Rapper & Founder Of ‘Apes In Space’ NFT Takeoff Gunned Down In Houston

November 1st, 2022, All Saints’ Day marked another tragedy for hip hop culture in the United States as Takeoff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) was fatally shot in a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. The shooting occurred around 2:30 AM as another member of the Migos rap trio, Quavo, allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the shooter.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Fat Joe Calls TakeOff The ‘Run-DMC Of This Time’ While Mourning Late Migos Rapper

Fat Joe has drawn comparisons between TakeOff and legendary Hip Hop group Run-DMC while mourning the life of the Migos rapper in a new interview. Joey Crack was the guest on the latest episode of Stephen A. Smith’s Cadence13 Know Mercy podcast, released Wednesday (November 16). While speaking about the losses Hip Hop has continued to suffer, the Bronx rapper noted how Take wasn’t just a “regular rapper” and called him the Run-DMC of this era.
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
147K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy