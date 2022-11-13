Alex Pereira: ‘My corners and Glover kept it real with me’ heading into 5th round with Israel Adesanya

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Should the UFC immediately run back Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya after shocking UFC 281 ending?
The UFC middleweight champion has a name, and it’s Alex Pereira after a stunning fifth-round, come-from-behind knockout win over Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 281. While Pereira’s win opens up the door to some interesting and fresh matchups, a rematch between the new champ and Adesanya would be massive, but is it the fight to make in the immediate aftermath of the UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden?
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’
Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
Firas Zahabi: Alex Pereira could've ended Israel Adesanya's career at UFC 281 if referee didn't intervene
Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira. Down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to finish Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) by TKO in the fifth round to capture the middleweight title this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
Khamzat Chimaev calls out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira: “I have a record 12-0 let’s go brother”
Khamzat Chimaev has called out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira following last night’s event in New York. Pereira (7-1 MMA) squared off with his former kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the headliner of last night’s fight card at Madison Square Garden with the promotion’s middleweight title up for grabs.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean Strickland surprised Alex Pereira beat Israel Adesanya: ‘Izzy, you should have wrestled’
Sean Strickland has some belated advice for Israel Adesanya. UFC 281 this past weekend marked the crowning moment of Alex Pereira’s incredibly young 8-fight MMA career. Competing for the UFC middleweight crown in only his fourth bout inside the octagon, Pereira remained Adesanya’s nightmare, disposing of the now-former champion via fifth-round TKO in comeback fashion.
MMA Fighting
NAC chair asks UFC exec: ‘You will make sure no one dies’ in Power Slap League?
Dana White’s Power Slap league has officially been granted a promoter’s license, and the rule set has been approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission. The new league, which is set to air eight events on TBS starting in January, will feature slap-fighting. The Nevada commission previously approved plans to regulate the sport, and now a rule set has been approved that includes standards for how matches are judged as well as oversight for fighter safety.
MMA Fighting
MMA Rankings, November 2022: Is Zhang Weili destined for a dominant UFC title run this time?
In the ever-shifting MMA landscape, ranking the world’s greatest fighters might seem like a fool’s errand, but that’s exactly we’ve set out to do with the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. Here, our esteemed panel sorts out the movers and shakers from every division to provide you with the most definitive list of the best fighters on the planet.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski ‘more than OK’ with interim featherweight title fight at UFC 284
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be chasing history in February, and before that fight with Islam Makhachev happens for the lightweight title, two new contenders will battle it out for the interim 145-pound belt, which is something Volkanovski is happy about. Volkanovski will headline UFC 284 and challenge the...
MMA Fighting
UFC 282 trailer released featuring epic Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira rematch
Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira’s first meeting was one of the most wild and entertaining fights in UFC history. They have a chance to top that performance in December. An official trailer has been released for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a rematch between Prochazka and Teixeira. Prochazka defeated Teixeira by fifth-round submission at UFC 275 this past June to cap off a highly competitive fight and become the new UFC light heavyweight champion.
MMA Fighting
Greg Hardy steps in for Vitor Belfort to face Hasim Rahman Jr. at Misfits Boxing event this weekend
Hasim Rahman Jr. will still face a former UFC fighter this weekend in a boxing match. Promotional officials announced on Tuesday that due to Vitor Belfort’s withdrawal, Rahman will now face Greg Hardy at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing event at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The card will stream on DAZN.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Israel Adesanya, Chris Gutierrez, David Taylor all in studio, Erin Blanchfield and Matt Frevola
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Intro recapping the weekend with UFC 281 and all the news. 2 p.m.: Chris...
MMA Fighting
PFL World Championship pay-per-view price revealed
After weeks of speculation, the Professional Fighters League has announced the price for its upcoming pay-per-view event. The PFL World Championship will take place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theatre in New York City. The main card will stream on ESPN+ PPV for $49.99, the promotion revealed on Tuesday. The...
MMA Fighting
Video: Alex Pereira receives hero’s welcome in return home after championship win at UFC 281
Alex Pereira received quite a welcome back to his adopted home in Danbury, Conn. following a stunning fifth-round knockout over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 to become middleweight champion. The Brazilian striker was greeted by the masses as he returned to Teixeira MMA and Fitness, the gym run by his...
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 281
After the shocking ending to the UFC 281 main event, it seems clear that Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will run it back in a massive middleweight championship fight after Pereira dethroned the long reigning titleholder to improve to 3-0 in their combat sports rivalry. Is that unequivocally the fight to make with the division looking like it has opened up for the first time in a long while?
