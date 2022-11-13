Alex Pereira: ‘My corners and Glover kept it real with me’ heading into 5th round with Israel Adesanya

Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira’s first meeting was one of the most wild and entertaining fights in UFC history. They have a chance to top that performance in December. An official trailer has been released for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a rematch between Prochazka and Teixeira. Prochazka defeated Teixeira by fifth-round submission at UFC 275 this past June to cap off a highly competitive fight and become the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO