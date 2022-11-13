ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WESH

Residents from Volusia County community hit hard by Hurricane Nicole call on leaders for help

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — People who lost their beachfront homes to Hurricane Nicole in Volusia County say they're not sure how or when they can get help to rebuild. One resident said at a meeting Monday night he feels like he's getting the run-around from zoning, inspections and permits. Others are not sure if they can rebuild their homes back to the way they were.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County

OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast & Flagler County Historical Societies Launch History Academy for Residents

The history academy is being sponsored by the Palm Coast Historical Society. Classes will be offered on every Tuesday in January from 3:00-6:00 in the community center. It features a rock star line up of historians and topics. Because only 30 people can attend and take the bus tour, one must make a commitment for every Tuesday. To be fair we are going to have a lottery and randomly select participants.
PALM COAST, FL
daytonatimes.com

Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown

While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

A1A Fully Open in Flagler County Days After Hurricane

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - A1A in Flagler Beach has been fully repaired and reopened just days after the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday. Thanks to the work of fleets of work trucks, the severe erosion of the beach dunes that caused the road to partially collapse has been restored.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Sixth grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Indian Trails Middle School

A sixth grader at Indian Trails Middle School was arrested early Wednesday morning for threatening a mass shooting. The 12-year-old had sent snapchat messages to another student about shooting up the school and wanting to kill people, according to the arrest report. The messages also showed the girl was trying to get a firearm from another minor, the report said.
newsdaytonabeach.com

Nicole Damage Estimated at $481 Million in Volusia, $23 Million in Flagler

Initial damage reports from Hurricane Nicole have put the bills in Volusia and Flagler County at over half a billion dollars, with most of that coming from Volusia. Both counties' coastal areas were impacted heavily by Nicole, with several structures deemed uninhabitable and large sections of road and infrastructure wiped out.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Student arrested for threatening mass shooting on Snapchat

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A 12-year-old student has been arrested after sending messages referencing a school shooting through Snapchat. The student, who attends Indian Trails Middle School in Winter Springs, sent messages on the app to fellow students on November 15. A parent of one of the students...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues after launch of Artemis 1

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even though Nasa's Artemis launch is expected to happen very early on Wednesday morning, officials are still asking drivers to be cautious along the coast. Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues after the launch of Artemis 1. Authorities in Titusville are asking drivers to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy