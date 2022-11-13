WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — People who lost their beachfront homes to Hurricane Nicole in Volusia County say they're not sure how or when they can get help to rebuild. One resident said at a meeting Monday night he feels like he's getting the run-around from zoning, inspections and permits. Others are not sure if they can rebuild their homes back to the way they were.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO