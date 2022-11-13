Read full article on original website
WESH
Residents from Volusia County community hit hard by Hurricane Nicole call on leaders for help
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — People who lost their beachfront homes to Hurricane Nicole in Volusia County say they're not sure how or when they can get help to rebuild. One resident said at a meeting Monday night he feels like he's getting the run-around from zoning, inspections and permits. Others are not sure if they can rebuild their homes back to the way they were.
click orlando
12-year-old arrested after threatening mass shooting at Flagler middle school, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Flagler County Wednesday after deputies said she sent a threat via Snapchat to conduct a mass shooting at her middle school. According to the sheriff’s office, the sixth grader, who attends Indian Trails Middle School, sent the messages to...
Seminole parents concerned after mold found in several elementary school classrooms
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Oviedo parents are concerned for their children’s health after mold was found inside several of their classrooms at Evans Elementary. For weeks parents have been complaining about air quality issues and have been asking the Seminole School district to test the mold to see if it is toxic.
WESH
12-year-old central Florida student arrested for threatening mass shooting
PALM COAST, Fla. — A 12-year-old Indian Trails Middle School student has been arrested after deputies say the student threatened to conduct a mass shooting. According to the Flagler County Sheriff, the sixth grader sent Snapchat messages about planning to conduct a mass shooting on Nov. 15. "Upon questioning,...
WESH
Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
WESH
Deputies identify siblings electrocuted by downed power lines in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two adult siblings are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County. Officials say it happened Thursday morning in Conway in the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Khalil Malik Sapp, 23, exited a...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast & Flagler County Historical Societies Launch History Academy for Residents
The history academy is being sponsored by the Palm Coast Historical Society. Classes will be offered on every Tuesday in January from 3:00-6:00 in the community center. It features a rock star line up of historians and topics. Because only 30 people can attend and take the bus tour, one must make a commitment for every Tuesday. To be fair we are going to have a lottery and randomly select participants.
daytonatimes.com
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
newsdaytonabeach.com
A1A Fully Open in Flagler County Days After Hurricane
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - A1A in Flagler Beach has been fully repaired and reopened just days after the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday. Thanks to the work of fleets of work trucks, the severe erosion of the beach dunes that caused the road to partially collapse has been restored.
palmcoastobserver.com
Sixth grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Indian Trails Middle School
A sixth grader at Indian Trails Middle School was arrested early Wednesday morning for threatening a mass shooting. The 12-year-old had sent snapchat messages to another student about shooting up the school and wanting to kill people, according to the arrest report. The messages also showed the girl was trying to get a firearm from another minor, the report said.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Nicole Damage Estimated at $481 Million in Volusia, $23 Million in Flagler
Initial damage reports from Hurricane Nicole have put the bills in Volusia and Flagler County at over half a billion dollars, with most of that coming from Volusia. Both counties' coastal areas were impacted heavily by Nicole, with several structures deemed uninhabitable and large sections of road and infrastructure wiped out.
cw34.com
Student arrested for threatening mass shooting on Snapchat
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A 12-year-old student has been arrested after sending messages referencing a school shooting through Snapchat. The student, who attends Indian Trails Middle School in Winter Springs, sent messages on the app to fellow students on November 15. A parent of one of the students...
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County drone footage shows beachfront homes surrounded by sand following Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released drone footage shows how Nicole impacted north Flagler County near the Hammock area along the shore. The Flagler County Emergency Management shared the video — captured Friday — on Facebook. The video shows how Nicole’s strong winds and flooding pushed a...
click orlando
2 accused in Flagler theft possibly tied to similar crimes across Florida, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified two men who worked to steal a woman’s wallet and cell phone last month at a Palm Coast supermarket and may possibly be connected to similar crimes across the state. Deputies said the victim...
Wednesday: Farm Share food giveaway in Lady Lake
Lake County, Fla. — Some Lake County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Wednesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Lady Lake. Organizers said the...
WESH
Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues after launch of Artemis 1
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even though Nasa's Artemis launch is expected to happen very early on Wednesday morning, officials are still asking drivers to be cautious along the coast. Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues after the launch of Artemis 1. Authorities in Titusville are asking drivers to...
click orlando
2 electrocuted in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman who were electrocuted in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, according to a GoFundMe account. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the two encountered a downed power line in Conway during the storm on Thursday. [TRENDING: Florida flight...
click orlando
How to navigate traffic after the launch of Artemis I rocket Wednesday in Brevard County
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County and the city of Titusville is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center Wednesday because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Wednesday, Nov. 16, with a...
Bay News 9
'We feel fortunate': Daytona Beach Boardwalk business describes the aftermath of Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As cleanup efforts continue in Volusia County, Daytona Beach businesses are feeling the impacts of the two storms that made landfall within weeks of each other. What You Need To Know. Tropical systems and damage have made a lack of visitors evident along the Daytona...
