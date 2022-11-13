Read full article on original website
Illinois student writers, artists to show off their skills for the environment
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students from fifth and sixth grades, as well as high-school teens, are encouraged to enter the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s 36th annual Poster, Poetry and Prose Contest. The theme for fifth- and sixth-grade artists is “Environmental Justice: A Healthy Environment for All!” Students are asked...
Mercyhealth to offer full-ride scholarships to Blackhawk Technical College
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A new scholarship program announced Tuesday will help Rock County students pay for education in health care. The Mercyhealth Making Lives Better scholarship offers a full-ride to Blackhawk Technical College including tuition, books and fees, for students entering one of the following programs: Nursing; Radiography; Surgical Technology; Culinary Arts; Phlebotomy Technician.
