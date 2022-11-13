ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire County, NH

vermontjournal.com

Parks Place announces new Executive Director

BELLOWS FALLS, VT. – Parks Place, a community-based resource center located in Bellows Falls, recently announced the hiring of Jennifer Heidbrink as their new Executive Director. A life-long Bellows Falls resident, Heidbrink has several years of experience in the area of social services and states that she is excited to have this new opportunity.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
vermontjournal.com

Crown Point Realtors donate to local food shelves

REGION – The Crown Point Board of Realtors gave $5,000 to local food shelves and the Vermont Foodbank recently. At their last meeting, the board voted unanimously to help the local food shelves with a $1,000 check to each establishment. The Springfield Family Center, Black River Good Neighbors, the Chester Family Center, and Our Place in Bellows Falls, all received the funds prior to the holiday season.
CROWN POINT, NY
vermontjournal.com

LTE: Carolyn Partridge

I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt thanks to the voters of Windham County for your strong support of me in the race for Assistant Judge. I truly appreciate the trust you have placed in me and the continued opportunity to participate in public service to our Windham County community.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters

Despite the first snowstorm of the season being forecast by the National Weather Service to land early Wednesday morning, the policy offering shelter will not be in effect in 11 of 12 of the state’s regions Wednesday, per the Department for Children and Families' website. Read the story on VTDigger here: State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Medical Society elects new officers, presents awards and scholarship

At the annual meeting of the Vermont Medical Society(link is external) Nov 5 in Stowe, the 2,400-member physician advocacy organization elected a new slate of executive committee officers, awarded the Mildred Reardon Medical Student Scholarship and honored 2022 VMS Leadership awardees. Newly elected board officers are Dr Ryan Sexton (pictured),...
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

LTE: Nader Hashim

I am humbled and incredibly grateful to be entrusted with the opportunity to represent you in the Vermont State Senate. This campaign has taken me to every corner of our county and has opened my eyes to the nuances of the challenges we face. It has also provided me with the opportunity to learn about solutions, collaborate with people who have different experiences, and develop ideas on how we can move forward.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
WCAX

What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection. Much of the growth is coming from developing nations in Africa including Nigeria, where the population in 30 years is expected to put it in a tie for third place with the United States after India and China.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies

MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
MILTON, VT
The Center Square

New Hampshire receives more rental housing funds

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting more federal funds to help prop up its rental assistance program as the state's leaders continue to squabble over its possible collapse. The U.S. Treasury has approved an additional $2 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help more Granite Staters cover overdue rents, utility bills and other expenses. The funding comes a week after the Treasury pumped another $2.4 million into the state's rental assistance program. ...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
vermontjournal.com

LTE: Heather Chase

To the communities of Athens, Chester, Grafton, and Windham,. Thank you for your vote on Election Day. I am grateful for your confidence in, and support of, me. As your newly elected State Representative, I pledge to do my best and to work hard to represent the interests of our communities in Montpelier.
CHESTER, VT
vermontjournal.com

Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 11-16-22

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Early Thanksgiving deadlines; Local election results; Plymouth bond vote being reviewed by attorneys; No empty seats at Empty Bowl fundraiser for CAFC; Fourth Planning Commission Community Workshop in Chester.
VERMONT STATE

