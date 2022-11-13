Read full article on original website
Related
vermontjournal.com
Parks Place announces new Executive Director
BELLOWS FALLS, VT. – Parks Place, a community-based resource center located in Bellows Falls, recently announced the hiring of Jennifer Heidbrink as their new Executive Director. A life-long Bellows Falls resident, Heidbrink has several years of experience in the area of social services and states that she is excited to have this new opportunity.
vermontjournal.com
Crown Point Realtors donate to local food shelves
REGION – The Crown Point Board of Realtors gave $5,000 to local food shelves and the Vermont Foodbank recently. At their last meeting, the board voted unanimously to help the local food shelves with a $1,000 check to each establishment. The Springfield Family Center, Black River Good Neighbors, the Chester Family Center, and Our Place in Bellows Falls, all received the funds prior to the holiday season.
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Carolyn Partridge
I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt thanks to the voters of Windham County for your strong support of me in the race for Assistant Judge. I truly appreciate the trust you have placed in me and the continued opportunity to participate in public service to our Windham County community.
New Hampshire firm buys historic Bennington mill complex for $5.75 million
The portfolio of the new owner, Chinburg Properties, includes multiple former mills that have been redeveloped into residential and commercial spaces. Read the story on VTDigger here: New Hampshire firm buys historic Bennington mill complex for $5.75 million.
State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters
Despite the first snowstorm of the season being forecast by the National Weather Service to land early Wednesday morning, the policy offering shelter will not be in effect in 11 of 12 of the state’s regions Wednesday, per the Department for Children and Families' website. Read the story on VTDigger here: State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters.
Doug Rosien: What’s Vermont’s retail leakage to New Hampshire?
By 2017, the Vermont sales tax resulted in $1.3 billion in annual retail sales — 4% of Vermont’s economy — leaking across the border to New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Doug Rosien: What’s Vermont’s retail leakage to New Hampshire?.
manchesterinklink.com
Street life, storage bins and one landlady’s resolve to pilot privately-funded ‘pod community’
MANCHESTER, NH – It was three years ago this week that a sprawling homeless encampment of tents was swept from the Hillsborough County Courthouse lawn. Three years later and little has changed. In some ways, things are even more complicated. New Hampshire is in the midst of a housing...
mynbc5.com
Plant thought extinct in Vermont since 1908 rediscovered on Mt. Mansfield
UNDERHILL, Vt. — For the second time this year, a plant thought to be extinct in Vermont has been rediscovered by a keen observer. Last month, a summit steward with the Adirondack Mountain Club discovered three clumps of purple crowberry, am alpine shrub that has not been documented in Vermont since 1908.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Medical Society elects new officers, presents awards and scholarship
At the annual meeting of the Vermont Medical Society(link is external) Nov 5 in Stowe, the 2,400-member physician advocacy organization elected a new slate of executive committee officers, awarded the Mildred Reardon Medical Student Scholarship and honored 2022 VMS Leadership awardees. Newly elected board officers are Dr Ryan Sexton (pictured),...
whdh.com
Firewood sellers and customers are ‘stumped’ ahead of an increasingly expensive winter season. National Grid is hoping to help
BOSTON (WHDH) - The arrival of colder temperatures means it’s time for Bay State residents to crank up the heat and with increased winter energy rates, National Grid is hoping to help customers manage their energy costs. The utility company is hosting a Winter Customer Savings Event in Haverhill...
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Nader Hashim
I am humbled and incredibly grateful to be entrusted with the opportunity to represent you in the Vermont State Senate. This campaign has taken me to every corner of our county and has opened my eyes to the nuances of the challenges we face. It has also provided me with the opportunity to learn about solutions, collaborate with people who have different experiences, and develop ideas on how we can move forward.
Fatal Northfield garage fire draws mutual aid from Vermont, New Hampshire
NORTHFIELD — A Saturday night fire killed one person, destroyed a repair garage, damaged two other buildings and prompted a mutual aid response from fire departments in Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire. The victim, who was declared dead at the scene, has not been named yet. The Office of...
WCAX
What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection. Much of the growth is coming from developing nations in Africa including Nigeria, where the population in 30 years is expected to put it in a tie for third place with the United States after India and China.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies
MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
New Hampshire receives more rental housing funds
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting more federal funds to help prop up its rental assistance program as the state's leaders continue to squabble over its possible collapse. The U.S. Treasury has approved an additional $2 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help more Granite Staters cover overdue rents, utility bills and other expenses. The funding comes a week after the Treasury pumped another $2.4 million into the state's rental assistance program. ...
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Heather Chase
To the communities of Athens, Chester, Grafton, and Windham,. Thank you for your vote on Election Day. I am grateful for your confidence in, and support of, me. As your newly elected State Representative, I pledge to do my best and to work hard to represent the interests of our communities in Montpelier.
WCVB
New data shows Massachusetts towns where deer strikes are most common
BOSTON — Deer crashes in Massachusetts are increasing, and a new report shows where they are the most common. Last year, deer crashes between the months of October and December jumped to 1,656 – the highest number on record since 2002, according to a AAA. The top Massachusetts...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire nonprofit builds tiny homes for veterans, their families
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Two new tiny homes now stand in North Woodstock thanks to the hard work and dedication of a local nonprofit. Vet's Rest Stop joined forces with over a dozen local volunteers Saturday to set up the houses for veterans and their families. The organization spent months...
vermontjournal.com
Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 11-16-22
The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Early Thanksgiving deadlines; Local election results; Plymouth bond vote being reviewed by attorneys; No empty seats at Empty Bowl fundraiser for CAFC; Fourth Planning Commission Community Workshop in Chester.
Be Careful of Which Name You Use When Checking into a Massachusetts Hotel
A fun pastime of mine is checking out what weird laws are still on the books in Massachusetts. Technically known as "Blue" laws, these laws were passed way back when and may have made sense at one particular time but many of these laws today are either outdated, no longer enforced, or never really made sense when they originally went into effect.
Comments / 0