20-Year-Old Hamadoun Oumar Diallo Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Macon. Officials confirmed that a 20-year-old died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-75 southbound, near Pierce Avenue.
41nbc.com
Macon recognizes crash responder safety week
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crash responder safety week begins today, hoping to prevent future emergency vehicle personnel from getting hit by negligent drivers. All drivers are meant to follow the move over law, stating that they need to give room for emergency vehicles. Fire Chief Shane Edwards expresses the importance of respecting road laws.
wgxa.tv
Man on the run after taking cash from drive-through employee at Sandersville restaurant
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fast-food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night in Sandersville. In a post on Facebook, the Sandersville Police Department says their officers were called to the Wendy's on South Harris Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say a man, later identified as John Jefferson, reached through the drive-through window and took money from the employee.
Warner Robins man caught while trying to steal catalytic converters, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he attempted to steal catalytic converters from a Macon car dealership. Special Response Team deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect in the rear parking lot of Riverside Ford. [DOWNLOAD:...
20-year-old killed in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday on I-75 southbound near the Pierce Avenue off ramp. According to the Sheriff’s office, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling North in the I-75 Southbound lanes, near the Pierce...
wgxa.tv
BSO: Campus police spot gun in vehicle at Westside High School, suspect flees
UPDATE: 5:43 P.M. -- According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a search for a man in the woods off of Columbus Road is related to the earlier incident at Westside High School. Deputies are searching on foot and on-air. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
wgxa.tv
Twiggs County chase suspect identified
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A suspect has been identified and is wanted following a chase in Twiggs County that led to a county-wide school lockdown. According to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was working traffic enforcement on I-16 when he saw a Chevrolet SUV following too closely behind a tractor-trailer when the driver of the SUV passed someone in the left lane, then got over back into the right lane without signaling and cut off another driver. The deputy then pulled out into traffic and tried to pull the SUV over.
Meriwether County 2-month-old infant dies from illegal narcotics, mother found to be in possession of 17 grams of meth
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On May 18, 2022, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and the Meriwether County EMS responded to the 1000 block of River Road about a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old child. EMS transported the child to a local area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office […]
WRDW-TV
Sandersville police search for suspect in armed robbery
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Sandersville Police Department is searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery. According to authorities, John Jefferson reached through Wendy’s drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. Jefferson is...
Family of man killed in Henry County shooting that injured officer hopes arrest leads to answers
A metro Atlanta family is hoping they will get answers as the man accused of killing their son is captured after a nine-day manhunt. Brentson Bernard Thomas was captured in Macon after police say he shot a Henry County corrections officer and killed another man. Now, the family of a...
After 9 days, cops track down man wanted in Henry detention officer’s shooting
A man accused of shooting a Henry County detention officer five times and killing another man jumped from motel to motel throughout the state, officials said.
49-year-old woman dies after being shot several times in car in south Macon
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman was shot and killed on Monday morning, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. 49-year-old Claudette June Brown arrived in a private car at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds at about 9 a.m. The car she arrived in was shot up,...
WMAZ
One dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-75 South
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a fatal car crash near Pierce Avenue on I-75 South that happened after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. The accident shutdown I-75 South for several hours. They say a Toyota Tacoma was traveling north in the I-75 southbound...
Man on the run after car chase on I-16, lockdown lifted for Twiggs County schools
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A search is underway after a man ran away from the scene of a car chase on I-16 near Highway 96, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Department. Chief Deputy Buddy Long said a Twiggs officer tried to stop 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown of Macon for following too close. He said the man's SUV came to a rolling stop then he jumped out and ran into the woods.
wgxa.tv
GSP: Driver making pass in no-pass zone hits Dept. of Corrections van in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck involving a Department of Corrections van is under investigation in Baldwin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were dispatched to OId Plantation Trail just after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers say the driver of a Nissan Altima was trying to pass a tractor-trailer on a hill in a no-passing zone when they hit the DOC van head-on.
'It's been a lengthy process': Baldwin County sheriff, victim's husband clash over unsolved killing
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Five years after a Milledgeville woman was shot and killed while driving home, the Baldwin County sheriff and the victim's husband are still butting heads over the investigation. We've been covering the unsolved death of Veronique Reaves since October 2017. That's when someone fired shots at...
41nbc.com
‘Multi-agency detail’ executing search warrants along Pio Nono Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at locations along Pio Nono Avenue Tuesday. That’s according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. There was a heavy law enforcement presence near Pio Nono’s intersection with Glendale Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday....
Butts County SWAT standoff lasts 14 hours, barricaded suspect now in custody
A SWAT standoff that lasted more than 14 hours ended peacefully Monday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a Butts County home. The sheriff’s office said that the city of Jackson police responded Sunday night to a call about a person screaming in the Fox Hollow Subdivision. When...
4 injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Griffin
Four men were taken to the hospital, including two who needed to be airlifted, after they were injured in a drive-by shooting and car crash Sunday in Griffin that may have been gang-related, officials said.
Deputies searching for woman they say helped suspect accused of shooting Henry officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect accused of killing on man and shooting a Henry County detention officer five times last week. Agents tracked down Brentson Thomas at a hotel in Macon on Sunday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
