Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Macon recognizes crash responder safety week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crash responder safety week begins today, hoping to prevent future emergency vehicle personnel from getting hit by negligent drivers. All drivers are meant to follow the move over law, stating that they need to give room for emergency vehicles. Fire Chief Shane Edwards expresses the importance of respecting road laws.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man on the run after taking cash from drive-through employee at Sandersville restaurant

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fast-food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night in Sandersville. In a post on Facebook, the Sandersville Police Department says their officers were called to the Wendy's on South Harris Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say a man, later identified as John Jefferson, reached through the drive-through window and took money from the employee.
SANDERSVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

20-year-old killed in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Macon

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday on I-75 southbound near the Pierce Avenue off ramp. According to the Sheriff’s office, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling North in the I-75 Southbound lanes, near the Pierce...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Twiggs County chase suspect identified

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A suspect has been identified and is wanted following a chase in Twiggs County that led to a county-wide school lockdown. According to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was working traffic enforcement on I-16 when he saw a Chevrolet SUV following too closely behind a tractor-trailer when the driver of the SUV passed someone in the left lane, then got over back into the right lane without signaling and cut off another driver. The deputy then pulled out into traffic and tried to pull the SUV over.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Meriwether County 2-month-old infant dies from illegal narcotics, mother found to be in possession of 17 grams of meth

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On May 18, 2022, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and the Meriwether County EMS responded to the 1000 block of River Road about a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old child. EMS transported the child to a local area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office […]
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Sandersville police search for suspect in armed robbery

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Sandersville Police Department is searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery. According to authorities, John Jefferson reached through Wendy’s drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. Jefferson is...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
WMAZ

One dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-75 South

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a fatal car crash near Pierce Avenue on I-75 South that happened after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. The accident shutdown I-75 South for several hours. They say a Toyota Tacoma was traveling north in the I-75 southbound...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man on the run after car chase on I-16, lockdown lifted for Twiggs County schools

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A search is underway after a man ran away from the scene of a car chase on I-16 near Highway 96, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Department. Chief Deputy Buddy Long said a Twiggs officer tried to stop 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown of Macon for following too close. He said the man's SUV came to a rolling stop then he jumped out and ran into the woods.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

GSP: Driver making pass in no-pass zone hits Dept. of Corrections van in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck involving a Department of Corrections van is under investigation in Baldwin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were dispatched to OId Plantation Trail just after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers say the driver of a Nissan Altima was trying to pass a tractor-trailer on a hill in a no-passing zone when they hit the DOC van head-on.
41nbc.com

‘Multi-agency detail’ executing search warrants along Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at locations along Pio Nono Avenue Tuesday. That’s according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. There was a heavy law enforcement presence near Pio Nono’s intersection with Glendale Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday....
BIBB COUNTY, GA

