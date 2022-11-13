Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
News4Jax.com
City workers sent to remove numerous dogs from Northside Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Vice Squad and Animal Care & Protective Services served an arrest warrant Wednesday at a home on the Northside, and a city spokesperson said it expects nearly 20 dogs to be removed. The home is on Castle Boulevard. Records show the...
Suspect wanted in murder of local father
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local family will try to celebrate Thanksgiving next week with an empty seat at the table. Shane Payne, a father of six, was shot and killed inside his home in August. All six of his kids were at home at the time. It has been...
Fla. man found guilty of fatally stabbing teacher girlfriend in drunken, jealous rage
TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was recently found guilty of fatally stabbing his girlfriend earlier this year. On May 28, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 6200 block of Kiteridge Drive, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a deceased woman suffering from severe upper body trauma.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville firefighters rescue 2 dogs as home fills with smoke
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire Wednesday morning in the city’s Sandalwood neighborhood, officials said. Crews said they responded just after 6:30 a.m. to the fire on Coldfield Drive. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the first firefighters who arrived...
Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating 2 separate shootings; 1 person with serious injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings: one in Moncrief Park and another off Lem Turner Road. Officers were called to West 33rd Street and Wilson Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman in her 20s shot in the “lower extremities.”
10NEWS
Twin siblings identified as 2 people electrocuted in Central Florida following Nicole's impacts
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of twin siblings have been identified as the two people who died Thursday after they came in contact with a downed power line in the Orange County area left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to a GoFundMe. The brother and...
WLTX.com
Cats found dead in dumpster in Florida neighborhood, more go missing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A serial cat killer in Springfield has neighbors worried about their safety. First Coast News spoke with Margaret Taylor who found two dead cats in dumpster near her home. Taylor says two weeks ago. she was working outside of her home and smelled a strong stench.
fox35orlando.com
Plane crashes on Florida beach at Anastasia State Park, police say
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A single-engine plane crashed at a Florida beach at Anastasia State Park while making an emergency landing Monday, according to the St. Augustine Police Department. Police said the pilot was not injured in the crash. It's unclear what led to the emergency landing. The Florida Highway...
News4Jax.com
Defense breaks down surveillance video as man claims ‘stand your ground’ in fatal St. Augustine shooting
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Crucial surveillance video of the May 2021 shooting death of Adam Amoia continued to be the focus of attention Wednesday in a hearing to determine whether a manslaughter charge should be dropped in the case. Attorneys for Luis Casado, 31, are claiming a “stand-your-ground” defense...
Driver dead, another injured following Westside Jacksonville crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash at about 1 a.m. Monday on Jacksonville's Westside. Police say a red Lexus was speeding westbound on Crystal Springs Boulevard when he ran a red light at Hammond Boulevard. After running the light, the driver struck a Mazda vehicle, police said. The driver of that car was ejected and his vehicle caught fire, police said.
News4Jax.com
Woman shot during argument with man in Northwest Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A woman was shot Monday night during an argument with a man in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers say when they arrived at North Myrtle Avenue just before midnight they found a woman in her mid-30s shot in the upper torso.
News4Jax.com
Man shot by police during investigation at Jacksonville motel dies of injuries, Sheriff’s Office says
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that a man, who investigators said was wielding a gun when he was shot by police at a motel, has died from his injuries. The man was identified as Javon Tyrone Jones. The Sheriff’s...
Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
News4Jax.com
Court shown new video from before, after fatal shooting outside St. Augustine bar
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Testimony continued Tuesday in a hearing for a man accused of manslaughter in the death of another man outside a bar in St. Augustine. Attorneys for Luis Casado, 31, are trying to get the charge dropped, claiming a “stand-your-ground” defense in the May 2021 shooting outside the Dos Gatos bar in Downtown St. Augustine.
Publix to serve beer, wine at these Florida locations
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix customers can now enjoy a pint or a glass of wine while grocery shopping at select stores in Florida. Customers can order freshly brewed coffee, a glass of wine, or beer and sip while they shop. According to Publix’s website, customers “can enjoy a glass...
‘It’s a nightmare’: Victims’ families asking for answers as Central Florida violence increases
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a nearly three-week span, there have been four people killed and six others injured in shootings in Orange County. Primecia Nixon who lost her brother Anthony Nixon to violence on Oct. 27 said her life since has been like a nightmare. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Photos show contaminated water plaguing southwest Florida
Aerial photos revealed massive plumes of red tide stretching along much of southwest Florida's coast days after Tropical Storm Nicole passed over the state.
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!
Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
News4Jax.com
Here’s an early look at Thanksgiving travel weather
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The days are ticking by as we get closer and closer to Thanksgiving. For many, the holiday involves a plane flight or hitting the road to enjoy turkey and stuffing with friends and family. The good news is most of the country looks to be fairly...
