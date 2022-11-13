ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

truecrimedaily

Fla. man found guilty of fatally stabbing teacher girlfriend in drunken, jealous rage

TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was recently found guilty of fatally stabbing his girlfriend earlier this year. On May 28, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 6200 block of Kiteridge Drive, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a deceased woman suffering from severe upper body trauma.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville firefighters rescue 2 dogs as home fills with smoke

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire Wednesday morning in the city’s Sandalwood neighborhood, officials said. Crews said they responded just after 6:30 a.m. to the fire on Coldfield Drive. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the first firefighters who arrived...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating 2 separate shootings; 1 person with serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings: one in Moncrief Park and another off Lem Turner Road. Officers were called to West 33rd Street and Wilson Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman in her 20s shot in the “lower extremities.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Plane crashes on Florida beach at Anastasia State Park, police say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A single-engine plane crashed at a Florida beach at Anastasia State Park while making an emergency landing Monday, according to the St. Augustine Police Department. Police said the pilot was not injured in the crash. It's unclear what led to the emergency landing. The Florida Highway...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
First Coast News

Driver dead, another injured following Westside Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash at about 1 a.m. Monday on Jacksonville's Westside. Police say a red Lexus was speeding westbound on Crystal Springs Boulevard when he ran a red light at Hammond Boulevard. After running the light, the driver struck a Mazda vehicle, police said. The driver of that car was ejected and his vehicle caught fire, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Florida and Beyond

26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!

Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Here’s an early look at Thanksgiving travel weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The days are ticking by as we get closer and closer to Thanksgiving. For many, the holiday involves a plane flight or hitting the road to enjoy turkey and stuffing with friends and family. The good news is most of the country looks to be fairly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

