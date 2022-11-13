ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Josh Allen listed as active against Vikings

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1bHl_0j9MFdk400

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been declared active for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to the Bills gameday roster.

Allen had been dealing with an elbow injury all week that he suffered in the closing seconds of the Bills’ loss to the New York Jets last week. He was held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week and was listed as questionable on the Bills’ final injury report of the week on Friday.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has also been declared active for Sunday’s game after being listed as questionable with a groin/heel injury.

Tre’Davious White, Kaiir Elam, Jordan Poyer, Greg Rosseau, Justin Murray, Tommy Sweeney and Baylon Spector are inactive for Sunday’s game.

The Bills are set to face the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Trump announces 2024 run for president

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Former President Trump, facing questions about his influence over the Republican Party, on Tuesday announced his entry into the 2024 race for the White House. Trump made the announcement during a much-anticipated event at Mar-a-Lago, his private estate and club in Palm Beach, Fla., just a week after a lackluster midterm election […]
GEORGIA STATE
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy