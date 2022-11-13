ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win

In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks

The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Tigers starting pitcher re-signs with Rockies

Jose Ureña’s career seemed to be teetering on the edge after he wrapped up a disappointing 2021 season with the Detroit Tigers. But the 31-year-old right-hander has revived it in an unlikely place. Ureña, who made 17 starts for the Colorado Rockies in 2022, has already re-upped for...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers hire Michael Brdar, James Rowson, Keith Beauregard to hitting department

Welcome to the new era of the Detroit Tigers' hitting department. The Tigers have hired Michael Brdar, the San Diego Padres' hitting coach, to lead their revamped hitting department. James Rowson, the Miami Marlins' bench coach and offensive coordinator, is also joining the hitting department, along with Keith Beauregard, a minor-league coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization.
DETROIT, MI

