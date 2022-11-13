ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flagship: Texas in need of a bounce-back performance at Kansas

The Longhorns will make their final road trip of the regular season this weekend when Texas heads to Lawrence, Kansas to face the Jayhawks. While Texas no longer controls its own destiny in the Big 12 title race, the Longhorns are not entirely out of the mix if they can bounce back from last week's disappointing loss to TCU and win the final two games of the season — starting this Saturday at Kansas.
AUSTIN, TX
SMU men's basketball struggles in blowout loss to New Mexico

Not much went right for the SMU men's basketball team in Tuesday's 84-63 home loss to New Mexico. The Mustangs (1-2) struggled offensively, shooting 36% from the floor, going 6-of-19 from the 3-point line and 58% from the free throw line. Meanwhile, their opponent did not. The Lobos were 53% from the floor. It wasn't that SMU wasn't prepared, it's that it didn't execute.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
