COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A deer caused a five-car pileup and traffic delays Saturday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said it was first reported around 8:10 p.m. Saturday and caused major delays on I-25 near Garden of the Gods and Fillmore. Those roads are all re-opened now.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, according to CSPD.

The post Deer causes 5-car crash on I-25 near Garden of the Gods appeared first on KRDO .