Miller Sunset Pavilion Ribbon Cutting Today, Free Skating Saturday
WINONA LAKE — Community leaders will celebrate the opening of the Miller Sunset Pavilion’s ice rink with a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Nov. 16, and free skating on Saturday, Nov. 19. That news was announced during Winona Lake Town Council’s meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The ribbon-cutting is...
Warsaw Hikes Park Rental Fees
WARSAW – Rental fees for several Warsaw Parks buildings will increase by over 10% in 2023 to keep up with costs. Parks Superintendent Larry Plummer presented the 2021 and 2022 rental fees to the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Board at their meeting Tuesday to see if the board saw any need to increase the figures or what their thoughts were on the rates.
Warsaw Area Career Center Student Projects Raise Money For CASA
WARSAW — Warsaw Area Career Center students recently partnered with CASA of Kosciusko County. In anticipation of the 2022 Holiday Festival to raise awareness and funding to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are entangled in the Kosciusko County court system by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates, teachers Marc Huffer and Andrea Miller took on special student-made projects to donate to the cause.
UPDATE: Dispute Led To Stabbing At McDonald’s In Warsaw
WARSAW — A dispute between two men and a woman led to last week’s stabbing at a McDonald’s restaurant in Warsaw. John Edward Robinson, 48, 303 W. Winona Ave., Warsaw, is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor, from the incident and charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor from the related case of his fleeing the scene of the stabbing.
Milford Council Approves Third Annual Christmas Parade
MILFORD — Milford Town Council convened Monday, Nov. 14, for a regular monthly meeting wherein members cleared the way for the third annual Christmas parade, featuring emergency responders and led by Santa Claus, to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Milford Police Deputy Matthew Carter requested the...
Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association Raises $1,000 For Thanksgiving Assistance
WARSAW — The Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association matched a challenge grant of $500 to raise $1,000 for Thanksgiving assistance, partnering with St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, Warsaw. Food assistance is given to families in coordination with Warsaw Community Schools. “We appreciate everyone who participated to help us reach this...
Wheels On Fire Gives $70K To Local Cancer Care Funds
AKRON — The fight against cancer got a $70,000 boost this week from a local organization. On Sunday, Nov. 13, the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels on Fire-Cancer Crusaders presented two $35,000 checks to the Kosciusko and Fulton County cancer care funds. Both help those battling the disease with support for medications, utilities and other financial needs.
Tri Kappa Trivia Night Set For Saturday
WARSAW— Tri Kappa will host an evening of trivia at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at The Roost, which is part of Creighton’s Crazy Egg, 4217 Old Road 30, Warsaw. “Trivia Night 2022 is going to be a lot of fun,” said Vicky Decker, co-chair, Tri Kappa Trivia 2022. “It’s a great night out with friends with the added benefit of supporting scholarships and charity here in town.”
Pierceton Still Seeking To Hire Police Officer
PIERCETON — Pierceton is still working to fill a vacancy in the police department. At its meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, the Pierceton Town Council heard that news from Town Marshal Jim Bumbaugh. “The hiring process for the … full-time officer is open and resumes are being accepted until...
CASA Announces New Foundation In Honor Of Judge Cates
WARSAW — CASA of Kosciusko County held its Annual Holiday Festival fundraiser Friday, Nov. 11. CASA hosted close to 400 corporate sponsors, business leaders and other CASA supporters at Image Air Charter’s hangar. The theme “Strands of Lives Changed” was inspired by CASA of Kosciusko County celebrating their 30th, or Pearl, Anniversary, of advocating for abused and neglected children. Once again the community did their part to financially support CASA’s mission of providing advocates for children embroiled in the court system.
Residents of Chase Manor apartment building respond to weekend fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A single smoke detector still beeps outside a Chase Manor apartment building following a fire early Saturday morning. “We’ve been having all this beautiful weather but that first cold night, we get this,” renter Kym Jones said. Jones rents an apartment in the...
Karissa Lyn Sellers — UPDATED
Karissa Lyn Sellers, 49, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, with her family by her side. Karissa was born Aug. 29, 1973, in Kendallville, to Gregory and Lois (Divine) Wicker. In 1992, she graduated from Branch County Christian High School. On June 21, 2005, she married her husband of 17 years, Martin Sellers. Karissa was previously employed at QC Keystone, working in quality control.
Goshen mayor, city officials help rake leaves around the city
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about two local leaders doing their part to keep the city beautiful?. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman joined Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer to rake leaves around Goshen. The duo joined the street department for the day and worked to beautify...
Bruce S. Brewer
Bruce S. Brewer, 70, Wabash, died at 9:04 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 1, 1952. Bruce married Sandra Jo Cooksey on Jan. 8, 1971; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by three children, Ronald (Tina) Brewer, Urbana, Leanna (Ron)...
Spay-Neuter Clinic For Cats in Warsaw Dec. 4
WARSAW — Public Vet is sponsoring another spay-neuter clinic in Warsaw in early December. There will be spay/neuter clinics in Warsaw on Dec. 4. The group offers numerous services at reduced rates and has held numerous clinics in Warsaw in recent years. Registration is now open. Anyone is welcome...
Milford Man Arrested After Stealing Copper Tubing From Menards
WARSAW — A Milford man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of copper tubing from the Warsaw Menards. Steven T. Holmes, 33, 86 E. South St., Milford, is charged with theft and theft with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor.
Woman who helped injured children in Warsaw bus crash thankful for first aid training she received
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Kelly Deacon tells me says she’s grateful for training she received earlier this year after Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw involving a school bus and a semi. She says she was working at a nearby business when she heard a...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, East CR 500N, west of EMS T7 Lane, Leesburg. Driver: James L. Boggs, 53, South CR 900W, Mentone. Boggs was traveling west on East CR 500N when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Elkhart Hacienda to Rally for Rio with a Give Back Night
ELKHART, Ind. -- Hacienda has partnered with Rio's Rainbow, an anti-bullying organization, to host a Give Back Night. Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., Hacienda will give 20% of participant's purchases to Rio's Rainbow. The Give Back applies to dine-in, online, take-out and gift card orders. A Hacienda Give Back photo...
John L. Bahney
John L. Bahney, 87, rural Macy, died at 6:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence in Macy. He was born May 23, 1935, in Wabash County, to the late Urban S. and Nellie E. (Dillsaver) Bahney. He married on Feb. 18, 1956, in Peru, to Barbara Jo Mygrant; she preceded him in death July 4, 2022. They lovingly celebrated 66 years together.
