Sterling Police Arrest Teen on Stolen Vehicle Charges
On Saturday November 5, Sterling Police responded to the 800 block of Dillion Avenue for the report of a Stolen Vehicle. Officers arrested 18-year-old Ian Whitmore of Sterling. Whitmore is charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Contributing to a Delinquency of a Minor. Whitmore...
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect shot victim in August incident
A 21-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges in connection with a shooting earlier this year, court records say. Nessiah Clark faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp in connection a Monday traffic stop, according to court records. He also faces charges of attempted murder, control of a firearm by a felon, assault while participating in a felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, court records say.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman who interfered with officers arresting boyfriend charged with assault and child endangerment
An Iowa City woman who allegedly blocked police access to her boyfriend as they were attempting to arrest him on an outstanding warrant back in July has been charged with assault and child endangerment. According to the arrest report, officers were speaking with 23-year-old Delicita Felker of South Dodge Street...
ourquadcities.com
Police allege man grabbed baby by throat, knocked head into wall
A 25-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an infant and another person were injured early Saturday, police allege. Walter Boyd Jr. faces felony charges of having a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, child endangerment – bodily injury, control of a firearm by a domestic-abuse offender and disarming a peace officer; a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault – display or use of weapon – first offense, and domestic abuse assault – impeding flow of air/blood, according to court records.
KCJJ
Tiffin man arrested after shooting at unoccupied vehicle
A Tiffin man was arrested early Monday after allegedly firing at an unoccupied vehicle. The incident occurred at approximately 1:21 am on the 400 block of Kimberlite Street. Police responded to the area after a report of gunshots being fired was received. As the responding deputy searched the area for suspicious activity, he reportedly observed 32-year-old James Christensen exiting a residence on Stephans Street while holding a black firearm in his hand.
Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in
The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run apprehended
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A Davenport man has been apprehended in connection with the fatal Nov. 1 Centennial Bridge hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old Davenport man dead. 33-year-old Marcus C. Holmes was arrested in connection to the fatal crash on Friday, Nov. 11. He's being charged with four...
KWQC
Suspect in fatal Rock Island hit-and-run crash in custody
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead earlier this month is now in custody. Rock Island County court records show Marcus C. Holmes, 33, appeared Saturday on charges of reckless homicide, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and two counts of failure to report an accident involving injury.
KCJJ
Wapello man arrested for OWI had loaded rifle in back seat
A traffic stop for dark window tint led to the arrest of a Wapello man on OWI and weapon charges. Police stopped 19-year-old Garrett Beeding near the intersection of Johnson and Washington streets in Iowa City Saturday night around 11:30 for the equipment violation. Upon contact, he reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, and had the odor of consumed alcohol. Beeding allegedly admitted to drinking, and performed poorly on field testing. A subsequent Datamaster test showed his blood alcohol level at .08 percent.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly head-butting officer
An Iowa City man detained after a reported fight was arrested after head-butting an officer. Police say they were dispatched to a report of a fight in progress on the 900 block of Spring Ridge Drive. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Layton Sime, who lives at the site of the incident, was located and detained.
ourquadcities.com
Man wanted for escaping QC work release
Authorities need your help finding a man who did not return to the Davenport Work Release Center. Demon Deonte Daniels, 33, failed to report back to the center as required Thursday, November 10. Daniels is described as a black male, 5’10” and 220 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 19, 2022. Daniels was convicted of domestic abuse assault, 3rd or subsequent offense in Scott County. Anyone with information on Daniels’ whereabouts is urged to contact local police.
aledotimesrecord.com
Detective: Maquon body still not identified; tests show no 'usable' DNA from remains
GALESBURG — The identity of the body found Oct. 7 in a storage unit in Maquon could remain unknown for several more weeks after a lab was unable to find any “usable” samples from the body to match its DNA with possible family members, Detective Sgt. Brad Davis of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department said.
KCJJ
Transient accused of prying open locked door to enter closed convenience store
A transient faces charges that he pried open a locked door of an Iowa City convenience store, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Video footage from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive reportedly shows 32-year-old Jesse Glidden prying open the front door just before 12:30am last Wednesday morning. Glidden is reportedly seen entering the building, looking around, then leaving. Police encountered him in a nearby parking lot a short time later, although he was not a suspect until officers reviewed the security video of the incident.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in fatal crash held on $1 million bond
A 33-year-old Davenport man – now in custody – faces multiple felony charges in connection with a fatal Rock Island crash on Nov. 1. Marcus C. Holmes faces charges of failure to report an accident, accident – injury/death, reckless homicide and possession of a stolen vehicle, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect had meth in his hat at crash
A 25-year-old Muscatine man is behind bars after police allege he had methamphetamine in his hat when he crashed into the back of a tow truck. Tanner Esmoil faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show.
KCJJ
IC bar owner cited last month for serving already-intoxicated patrons arrested Sunday morning after allegedly serving minors after hours
An Iowa City bar owner cited just last month for serving already-intoxicated individuals faces new charges after Iowa City Police say he served minors after hours. Officers say they observed 52-year-old Douglas Meek of Eversull Lane, who owns Pints on South Clinton Street, inside his bar with employees just after 2:45 Sunday morning. That’s 45 minutes after bars must legally close in Iowa. The group was reportedly taking shots of Jamison’s Whiskey. Three of the employees were under 21 years of age.
KCJJ
Minor accused of running up approximately $200 bar tab on stolen credit card at IC nightclub
A minor faces charges that he ran up an expensive bar tab on a stolen credit card at a downtown Iowa City nightclub. Iowa City Police say 20-year-old Lonnie Smith of Scott Park Drive admitted to using a credit card that was not his to run up his bar tab at The Fieldhouse late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The final total was around $200.
superhits106.com
ATM Theft in Jo Daviess County
Jo Daviess County authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying two people in connection with a recent ATM theft. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, two individuals allegedly were involved in a theft of an ATM and undisclosed amount of U.S. currency on November 7th. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 815-777-2141 or Dubuque/Jo Daviess Counties Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117.
ourquadcities.com
Toddler dies Monday in mobile-home blaze
A toddler was found dead early Monday after a mobile-home blaze, according to a news release from Walcott Police Department. About 2:38 a.m. Monday, Scott Emergency Communication Center (SECC) received a call about a mobile home fire in Walcott Estates mobile home park. Walcott Fire Department and Blue Grass Fire...
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar
A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
