Gus Malzahn weighs in on state of Auburn, Cadillac Williams
Gus Malzahn keeps tabs on his former program at Auburn even though he is at UCF, as his former assistant Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to their first win in his interim tenure. With Auburn firing Malzahn’s successor Bryan Harsin in the middle of Year 2, je was going to be asked about things on The Plains at some point. Speaking with Chris Vannini of The Athletic regarding a story around UCF, Malzahn was asked about the current state of things at Auburn, as the Tigers.
Auburn QB to miss remainder of 2022 season
AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season before an injury opened the door for Robby Ashford, sophomore T.J. Finley has decided to sit out the remainder of the year to allow a shoulder injury to heal, a source close to Finley told Auburn247. Already with Zach Calzada out after a second shoulder surgery, that leaves Auburn with just Holden Geriner and former walk-on Trey Lindsey as the scholarship quarterbacks behind Ashford heading into the final two games of the regular season. Finley was not listed on Auburn's depth chart heading into the Western Kentucky game.
'It just came full circle': Williams grateful for support from former teammates
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams doesn’t rush his thoughts. He’s been a calculated speaker since taking over as Auburn’s interim head coach. He’ll pause before answers, ensuring a purposeful response. And a question Monday afternoon prompted his longest pause yet: What was his favorite part...
Grading Texas A&M freshman QB Conner Weigman
Texas A&M five star freshman quarterback Conner Weigman had a quality start to his career in Aggieland even though it was born out of difficult circumstances. Weigman came in off of the bench for an injured Haynes King at South Carolina and despite facing 80,000 fans who kept the volume dialed up to an 11 as well as a defense dialed into the fact that the Aggies' couldn't run the ball and were playing from behind , Weigman held his own. He couldn't make up a two score deficit late in the game but he did drive them down to a field goal and was throwing for the end zone on the final play of the contest to win it.
GigEm247 Podcast: Texas A&M misses out on bowl, Aggie commits kick off playoff runs
On the latest edition of the GigEm247 podcast, Andrew Hattersley and Brian Perroni react to Texas A&M’s latest 13-10 loss to Auburn that dropped the Aggies to 3-7. With the latest loss, A&M will not be bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 and are in the midst of their longest losing streak since 1972.
Auburn coaching search: Cadillac Williams 'a legitimate candidate for the job,' Paul Finebaum explains
Auburn continues its coaching search as the Tigers look to replace the fired Bryan Harsin. In the meantime, the actual on-field product appears to have improved under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Two weeks ago, Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the brink on the road, falling in overtime. This past weekend, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 at home. Paul Finebaum told former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic this week during an appearance on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he now believes Williams is "a legitimate candidate for the job."
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers reaffirms A&M pledge after Texas visit
La Grange, Texas, four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers has had a very interesting recruitment to this point. A standout two-way prospect in high school, the national top-100 player received a bunch of early offers from all over the country. But, despite nng ot having one from Texas A&M, Rogers continued to make the drive to Aggieland for visits. And those visits paid off as he was offered by A&M back in April,
Paul Finebaum Hints At Tumultuous Offseason For Major Program
After a fifth-straight loss vs. Auburn on Saturday, ESPN's Paul Finebaum wondered aloud what the future might hold for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Hopping on his weekly college football recap show with Matt Barrie, Finebaum forecasted some of the issues for the Aggies:. Texas A&M can’t afford to fire...
Late Kick: Where does the Auburn coaching search stand?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate discusses the latest developments around the Auburn head coach search.
Phenix City, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
WSFA
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
tinyhousetalk.com
Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama
This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
WTVM
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama AG announces 3-count capital murder indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed for death of Aniah Blanchard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office:. Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard. Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.
Wrong-way driver causes horrific crash along Interstate 85 in east Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a horrific crash along Interstate 85 north Sunday night around 8:00. According to one witness, they had to dart in between two 18-wheelers to miss the driver traveling in the wrong direction along the busy interstate. According to that witness, […]
Columbus shooting left one man with thigh and abdomen injuries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting in the 900 block of 32nd Ave. left one victim with two gunshot wounds, according to the Columbus Police Department. Police say they were called out to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. A male victim was found suffering from one gunshot wound to the thigh […]
UPDATE: U.S. 431 North and AL 165 re-opened after fatal car accident
UPDATE 11/14/2022 5:39 p.m.: The Russell County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the the woman killed in the crash — Cindy Deal, 53, from Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Deal’s next of kin has been notified. UPDATE 11/14/2022 2:18 p.m.: Our News 3 reporter says both U.S. 431 North and AL 165 have re-opened following the […]
troy.edu
TROY cuts ribbon on new Center for Student Success at Montgomery Campus
Troy University officials cut the ribbon on a new Center for Student Success at the University’s Montgomery Campus on Monday. Made possible by a Title III grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions Program, the Center brought together tutoring, academic and career counseling, testing and student study and work places into a single location on the third floor of the Rosa Parks Library and Museum.
West Point Depot shooting determined as self-defense resulting from a family dispute
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the West Point Police, two suspects were involved in the West Point Depot shooting that left one dead and two injured. The two suspects, Trayvon Holloway, and Erica Holloway, were released from the Troup County Sheriff’s office following an investigation that determined the shooting death of Tarrance Holloway […]
