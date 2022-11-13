ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

College football 1-131 rankings following Week 11

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC), 66-24, Saturday in Week 11.

The Vols will conclude regular-season play at South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Week 11 games, College Football News released its rankings for all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. College Football News’ top 50 rankings are listed below. Rankings 51-131 can be viewed here.

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Jacob Kupferman/CSM (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
AP Photo/Winslow Townson
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Craig Jones /Allsport
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

