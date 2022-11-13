College football 1-131 rankings following Week 11

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC), 66-24, Saturday in Week 11.

The Vols will conclude regular-season play at South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Week 11 games, College Football News released its rankings for all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. College Football News’ top 50 rankings are listed below. Rankings 51-131 can be viewed here.

