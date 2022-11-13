Gators Commits React to Jaden Rashada’s Flip: ‘He Has the Same Dream as Me’

Numerous Gators commits react to quarterback Jaden Rashada's flip to Florida.

Photo: Jaden Rashada; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Pittsburg (Calif.) High quarterback Jaden Rashada shocked the recruiting world, or at least most of it, when he flipped his commitment from Miami to the Florida Gators on Friday morning.

How did Florida's class of 2023 commits react to the move? Some were surprised, some not so much, and all of them felt a sense of excitement.

"I'm feeling great," wide receiver commit Andy Jean told All Gators . "I think this is a big move for the program."

When Rashada first committed to Miami, Jean, a former Canes pledge himself, shared with 247Sports that he would "love to catch passes" from Rashada at the college level. Jean would commit to Florida about a month later, making his wishes seem unrealistic at the time.

Naturally, when Jean got the notification that Rashada planned to join him at Florida in the middle of Friday night, he "jumped up out of bed and didn’t go to sleep for a lil' minute" due to his elation.

"[Rashada has] great energy and a lot of leadership. He can also launch the ball and take it to the house," Jean noted. "Knowing I’m gonna have him around in my circle, he's gonna make sure I’m focused because he has the same dream as me, to break records at the University of Florida.

"I would love to catch touchdowns and first downs from that guy, for sure!"

Offensive lineman Knijeah Harris , the third-longest tenured member of UF's recruiting class, shared Jean's enthusiasm. He's known Rashada for several years as, for a brief period of time, the two were offensive teammates at IMG Academy.

Their relationship resulted in Harris knowing the move was coming ahead of time.

"I just had a little inkling that it was gonna happen," Harris said.

"That's my guy. I've known him for about three years now. He was over at IMG for a few weeks before he ended up leaving. But, man, that's my guy. We're real close, so I'm excited to get to work with him in the spring."

Rashada isn't the only quarterback in Florida's haul of commits. He joins Marcus Stokes in the class, and the product of Gator Great Tim Tebow 's Nease High School believes UF taking two passers this year will "make both of us better" in the long run.

"I didn't wake up to this news, I went to sleep with it," Stokes told Hightop Sports on Friday. "It was kind of a rough night last night. I didn't know how I wanted to feel, but you know, it makes me more motivated to get to Florida. So, I'm ready to compete."

Defensive line commit Kelby Collins , like Harris, had an idea that Florida intended to flip a commitment just prior to Rashada's announcement. He didn't know who the target was, however, and was pleasantly surprised to learn UF was acquiring a second signal-caller to pair with Stokes.

"I'm pumped. I can’t wait to see him and Stokes battle it out," Collins said. "I knew someone was flipping soon but I didn’t know who, and then boom, my phone started blowing up. So, I’m pumped."

Cornerback Sharif Denson shared a similar sentiment to Collins.

A member of Florida's six-man group of defensive back commits, Denson understands the importance of stacking talent at any position. Especially at Rashada's position, as Gators starting quarterback Anthony Richardson 's future with the team appears to be up in the air .

"[I'm] feeling great!" Denson exclaimed. "Got a secure QB along with Marcus after AR. This team is only going up."

Will UF recruiting continue to go up following Rashada's flip? Several high-profile prospects made their way to The Swamp for Florida's matchup with South Carolina on Saturday to join Rashada in attendance, such as Florida State offensive tackle commit Lucas Simmons and IMG Academy cornerback Desmond Ricks .

Harris understands the appeal a high-caliber quarterback commit brings to a recruiting class, and Florida hopes to capitalize on that aspect of Rashada's flip.

"I mean, everybody wants to play for a good quarterback. I feel like quarterback is one of the biggest pieces of an entire team. So, you know, that's just gonna be huge in itself. The fact that he's committed and then, you know, the type of talent he is, the arm he's got and stuff like that. It's intriguing for anybody."

Running back and arguably Florida's top unofficial recruiter in the class of 2023, Treyaun Webb is confident that Rashada's pledge will only lead to more.

"We ain't done."

