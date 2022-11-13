It’s been a rough season for the Denver Broncos and starting quarterback Russell Wilson despite lofty expectations after the team acquired the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback during the offseason. The team has just a 3-6 record and ranks dead last in the NFL in terms of scoring offense, averaging just 14.6 points per game, and Read more... The post Russell Wilson somehow sounds very optimistic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 MINUTES AGO