Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Wilson somehow sounds very optimistic
It’s been a rough season for the Denver Broncos and starting quarterback Russell Wilson despite lofty expectations after the team acquired the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback during the offseason. The team has just a 3-6 record and ranks dead last in the NFL in terms of scoring offense, averaging just 14.6 points per game, and Read more... The post Russell Wilson somehow sounds very optimistic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mavericks star Luka Doncic (rest) sitting out vs. Rockets
NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic will sit out for rest and miss his first game of the season when the
Comments / 0