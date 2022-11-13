A look at where Lou Holtz ranked Tennessee following 9-1 start

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC), 66-24, Saturday in Week 11.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll was released Sunday following Week 11 games. Tennessee is ranked No. 5 in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 poll ahead of Week 11.

College Football Hall of Fame head coach Lou Holtz votes in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll. Below is Holtz’s ballot following Week 11.

