ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

A look at where Lou Holtz ranked Tennessee following 9-1 start

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fclF_0j9MEluV00

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC), 66-24, Saturday in Week 11.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll was released Sunday following Week 11 games. Tennessee is ranked No. 5 in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 poll ahead of Week 11.

College Football Hall of Fame head coach Lou Holtz votes in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll. Below is Holtz’s ballot following Week 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcaXa_0j9MEluV00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOG85_0j9MEluV00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnqJK_0j9MEluV00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moCRq_0j9MEluV00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QI0kz_0j9MEluV00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27L2im_0j9MEluV00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWM7u_0j9MEluV00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFVWM_0j9MEluV00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQt5W_0j9MEluV00
Craig Jones /Allsport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zn2ao_0j9MEluV00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8oQ2_0j9MEluV00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJJzY_0j9MEluV00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Offkq_0j9MEluV00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ojSt_0j9MEluV00
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nELxb_0j9MEluV00
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RjWx_0j9MEluV00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 12

Tim Dilbeck
3d ago

Unreal! He's lost it, just like everyone at ESPN has. Got AL ranked ahead of the two teams it lost too?????? I think ESPN hires their analysts/experts from Disney World! Lou is just old and forgotten where he is! Poor Lou!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Why Tennessee Vols fans deserve a lot of credit this week

Tennessee Vols fans deserve a lot of credit this week for the way they showed out for a noon home game against the Missouri Tigers. In the college football world, noon games are viewed as an advantage for the visiting team. The idea is that crowds aren’t as wild at...
NASHVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy