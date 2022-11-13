ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Make Six Players Inactive, Avoid Two Injuries vs Saints

By Stephen Thompson
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not miss two key players against the Saints.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be thin in the secondary this week against the New Orleans Saints, but they will get back a couple of key pieces on the offensive line and at defensive back.

Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, who was limited at the end of last week with an abdomen injury, and linebacker Malik Reed were both listed as questionable on the final injury report but will play. Meanwhile, Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will not play.

Witherspoon returned in Week 8 from his hamstring injury but has not practiced since. He's played just one game since Week 3.

Fitzpatrick was checked for an appendix injury during walk-through on Saturday when he was discovered to have appendicitis. He'll miss the game leaving recently-activated Damontae Kazee to start next to Terrell Edmunds.

As expected, T.J. Watt is active for the first time since suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Week 1 and recently-acquired cornerback William Jackson is on the injured reserve and will not play today.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, defensive back Elijah Riley, guard Kendrick Green and linebacker Mark Robinson will all join Witherspoon and Fitzpatrick on the inactives list.

