ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Police search for missing woman after 'significant amount of blood' found

By Rachel Schilke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzxYl_0j9MEOnu00


P olice in California are searching for a missing woman from Simi Valley after a "significant amount of blood" was found in her home, according to authorities .

Rachel Castillo, 25, was reported missing on Thursday night after her sister came home to see a large amount of blood, according to SFGate .

"As soon as I saw the blood, that's when I realized something wasn't right," sister Emily Castillo told ABC7 Los Angeles . "So I called my mom to let her know to come over and then I immediately called 911."


Rachel Castillo is studying to become a therapist and lives with her sister just a few miles down the road from their parents in Simi Valley. She is the mother of two young children.

IOWA HUMAN TRAFFICKING VICTIM FOUND, HELD IN JAIL AFTER ESCAPING WOMEN'S CENTER

Simi Valley police, who responded to the scene, said it is believed that Rachel Castillo is "at risk." Castillo is 5'2" and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, but it is not known what she was wearing at the time.

Her phone, keys, and car are still at home, according to police. Her two young children were not at home. They were dropped off with their father earlier in the day she disappeared, which Rachel's mother, Robyn, said was planned. She said she does not believe he would hurt her.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Simi Valley police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 805-583-6950.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Remains of missing Simi Valley woman found in Antelope Valley

The ex-husband of a Simi Valley woman who went missing has been arrested in connection with her death. The remains of Rachel Castillo, 25, who was first reported missing on Thursday, were located by detectives in a remote part of the Antelope Valley on Sunday, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. Castillo's sister, Emily, reported her sister missing Thursday night after she arrived to their home in Simi Valley and called 911 after finding a "significant amount of blood." All of Rachel's belongings were still at home, including her phone, keys and vehicle. After authorities arrived, they quickly determined that a struggle...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Ex-husband of slain Simi Valley mom charged with her murder

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A man has been charged with the murder of his ex-wife, the Ventura County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday. Zarbab Ali, 25, is accused of killing Rachel Castillo, 25. He has been charged with murder, lying in wait, and a knife enhancement. Ali didn’t appear in court Tuesday; he’s being held on a level 1 hold.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
CBS News

Remains of missing California mom found after large amount of blood found at apartment

The remains of a missing California mom have been found and her ex-husband has been deemed a primary suspect, The Simi Valley Police Department says. 25-year-old Rachel Castillo was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 10, when her sister, Emily, returned home to find a large amount of blood and evidence of a struggle at the apartment they shared together, according to a news release from the department.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
kclu.org

New details released about murder of Ventura County woman

Ventura County prosecutors now say a man accused of killing his estranged wife used a knife in the attack. Rachel Castillo disappeared from her Simi Valley apartment last Thursday. Simi Valley Police say there was blood, and other evidence of a violent attack, so they immediately launched a widespread search. The 25-year-old woman’s body was found Sunday in the Antelope Valley.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash

A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier

One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Family grieves the deaths of three loved ones killed in a crash near Point Mugu Rock

It's hard to imagine losing just one family member but the Ferrer family lost a father, daughter and an aunt."They always said my sister was a spitting image of my father," said sister Joana Perey. "He was a family man. She got it from him." Perey's older sister Annabelle Robinson, father Mario Ferrer and her aunt Carmen Teves were killed in a crash near the Pacific Coast Highway and Point Mugu Rock in Camarillo on Nov. 6. The trio, along with Teves' friend Nora Banayo, were all in the same car when investigators say another car veered across the center median...
CAMARILLO, CA
CBS LA

6 people hospitalized after driver rams through carnival barricade in South LA

At least six people were injured Saturday night after a driver drove through a barricade and into a crowd people at a street carnival in South Los Angeles. The crash took place near the 3830 block of Trinity Street. Authorities said that this was not a terrorist or targeted incident. CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen has learned that police attempted to pull over the suspect for a traffic stop. The suspect did not want to stop and eventually plowed through a barricade. The man then hit cars on the street and the six people, who fortunately only suffered minor injuries.The suspect then fled the scene and is still on the loose, though LAPD has detained a person of interest. While it's unclear the condition of the victims, the Los Angeles Fire Department has reported that at least six people were injured by the crash. The victims are described to be in the age of 15 to 40-years-old. All six were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to LAFD.The driver of the vehicle, a white SUV, is described as a male. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Animal remains found in vehicle during traffic stop in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Palmdale Station deputies arrested a driver on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale on Friday.It's unclear at this moment if the driver was booked on any charges. An independent videographer told City News Service that the remains were from a goat.The type of animal that was found has not been confirmed to CBSLA at this moment. 
PALMDALE, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dog rescued from bottom of canyon in California after missing for nearly a week

MALIBU, Calif. — A dog was rescued from the bottom of a canyon in Malibu, California, Friday evening after missing for about a week, according to rescue crews. Malibu Search and Rescue Team on Facebook said that at around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, they were contacted about a large dog that had been missing for a week at the bottom of a canyon. The dog was believed to be injured and weak.
MALIBU, CA
TMZ.com

Housekeeper Who Found Aaron Carter's Body Was Homeless Woman He Took In

Aaron Carter's housekeeper -- who discovered his body -- is a homeless woman he'd taken in ... TMZ has learned. Sources familiar tell us ... Aaron and his fiancée, Melanie Miller, went down to Orange County last month for a few nights to visit their son, Prince ... who's currently under the care of Melanie's mom, as neither parent had physical custody of the child.
LANCASTER, CA
102.5 The Bone

California girl, 16, mauled by family dogs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — A California teenager was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being attacked by six large dogs. The 16-year-old girl, who has not been identified publicly, was initially listed in serious condition after first responders rescued her from the attack at her Thousand Oaks home at around 3:30 p.m. She is expected to survive, KABC-TV reported.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
252K+
Followers
72K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy