Police search for missing woman after 'significant amount of blood' found



P olice in California are searching for a missing woman from Simi Valley after a "significant amount of blood" was found in her home, according to authorities .

Rachel Castillo, 25, was reported missing on Thursday night after her sister came home to see a large amount of blood, according to SFGate .

"As soon as I saw the blood, that's when I realized something wasn't right," sister Emily Castillo told ABC7 Los Angeles . "So I called my mom to let her know to come over and then I immediately called 911."



Rachel Castillo is studying to become a therapist and lives with her sister just a few miles down the road from their parents in Simi Valley. She is the mother of two young children.

Simi Valley police, who responded to the scene, said it is believed that Rachel Castillo is "at risk." Castillo is 5'2" and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, but it is not known what she was wearing at the time.

Her phone, keys, and car are still at home, according to police. Her two young children were not at home. They were dropped off with their father earlier in the day she disappeared, which Rachel's mother, Robyn, said was planned. She said she does not believe he would hurt her.

Simi Valley police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 805-583-6950.