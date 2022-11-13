Read full article on original website
One dead in single-car crash in Spartanburg Co.
One person died Monday following a single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County.
Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
Sheriff: Deputies force reckless driver off road near Upstate school
A man accused of reckless driving was forced off the road by deputies near an Upstate elementary school Tuesday afternoon.
Coroner identifies driver killed after striking tree in Spartanburg County crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A deadly crash in Spartanburg County has claimed the life of a driver, according to troopers. Troopers say that the crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning near Overhills Circle. According to troopers, the 28-year-old driver was traveling north on SC Highway 9 when they ran...
Deputies looking for man last seen at motel in Anderson 2 months ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man last seen at a motel two months ago. Matthew B. Bowers was last seen at the Americas Best Value Inn on Clemson Boulevard on Sept. 15, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said...
Coroner identifies driver from crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 9:58 a.m. on Highway 9 near Overhill Circle on Nov.14. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2018 Honda sedan...
Coroner releases name of 80-year-old woman killed in Upstate crash, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead followinga crash in Laurens County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The coroner says that Mattie Watson, 80, of Clinton, was driving a 2008 Nissan sedan west when she ran off the right side of the road, striking an embankment, a culvert, a guy wire, and then striking a tree.
Coroner responds to Upstate crash after driver was trapped in vehicle
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Anderson County. Troopers said it happened Sunday on Bishops Branch Road. According to troopers, an 80-year-old driver was traveling south when their vehicle traveled off the side of the road, hit a culvert and overturned. The coroner...
Coroner responding to crash in Anderson County
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash on Bishops Branch Road. A call for the crash was received just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Coroner Greg Shore says an 80-year-old man...
Woman dies in single-car crash in Laurens Co.
A woman died on Sunday afternoon in a single-car crash in Laurens County.
Deputies seek 2 missing teens in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help searching for two teenagers with medical conditions who ran away from a group home. Deputies said 16-year-old Ayden Middleton and 15-year-old Delilah Wagner were last seen around 7:30 p.m. at Venice Group Home on South Industrial Drive in Simpsonville. Deputies described […]
Deputies recover vehicles, seize multiple guns in Greenville Co.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office conducted a recent investigation that has led to multiple stolen items.
Seven people die in separate weekend crashes in the Upstate
Another Upstate weekend marred by fatal traffic accidents from the Mountains to the Piedmont, in total seven people lost their lives in the various crashes.
1 dead in Anderson Co. crash
ANDERSON COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a collision in Anderson County Sunday night. According to deputies, the driver of a 2014 Chevy Coupe was traveling south on Bishops Branch Road near Louis Drive when they traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a culvert, leading the car to then […]
Teen injured in shootout at Spartanburg parking lot; 1 charged
A teenager was injured after she was caught in the crossfire when two people began shooting at each other in a Spartanburg parking lot. Teen injured in shootout at Spartanburg parking lot; …. A teenager was injured after she was caught in the crossfire when two people began shooting at...
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and two were injured in an overnight crash Sunday in Duncan. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:58 a.m. on Highway 101 near Berry Shoals Road. Troopers said a 2014 Nissan SUV with three occupants was traveling south when it lost control and […]
Woman killed in head-on crash in the Upstate, coroner says
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a woman is dead following a crash in Greenville County. The coroner says the crash happened Saturday just after 1 p.m. on Jones Mill Road. Troopers say a Kia was traveling north, crossed the center line and hit a Ford...
SCHP: Vehicles collide in Spartanburg Co., resulting in one death and multiple injuries
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says they’re investigating a crash that claimed one person’s life on Sunday. Officials say the collision occurred at Berry Shoals Rd., nearly four miles South of Duncan. Troopers say a 27-year-old driver of a Nissan sedan and the...
Two dead after separate weekend crashes in Greenville County
Two people are dead after separate weekend crashes in Greenville County. The first collision involved a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. That crash occurred around 5:40 Saturday Morning on Rock Quarry Road in Greenville.
Remembering South Carolina firefighter killed in crash
ANDERSON, S.C. — Daniel Bagwell, 30, of Pelzer, was killed in a crash in October on Midway Road at Stevens Court. Over the weekend the community came out to support his family. Officials said Bagwell was an Anderson firefighter and also volunteered for West Pelzer Fire Department.
