Former winner Neil Robertson suffers another first-round exit at UK Championship

By Phil Casey
 3 days ago

Three-time winner Neil Robertson crashed out of the UK Championship in the first round for the second year running after a 6-2 defeat to practice partner Joe Perry.

Perry raced into a 4-0 lead at York Barbican with the aid of breaks of 102, 85 and 68 as an out-of-sorts Robertson failed to score more than 23 points in any of the first four frames.

The world number two unsurprisingly spent time on the practice table at the mid-session interval and it paid dividends as he took the fifth frame with a break of 88, but Perry’s 81 in the next took him to the verge of victory.

Australian Robertson, who won the UK title in 2013, 2015 and 2020, took the seventh frame to keep the match alive but Perry deservedly sealed his place in the last 16 with a break of 64.

“I feel good,” Perry told Eurosport . “I played like that last week in the qualifiers but you never know if you’re going to produce that out there in the arena.

“After a bit of a shaky start I really found my game and played really nicely and enjoyed it.

“I could see he wasn’t 100 per cent today – he sounded like he had a stinking cold – but you can’t afford to let your guard down because he’s so good he can rattle a few frames off no matter how’s he feeling.

“It was important I took control and took advantage of his mistakes and I felt I did that quite well. Even when he was coming back at the end I stayed calm and pretty positive the whole way through.”

Belgium’s Luca Brecel, who lost to Zhao Xintong in last year’s final, also advanced to the second round with a hard-fought 6-4 win over Lyu Haotian.

A break of 124 helped Brecel take a 2-0 lead but he scored just one point in the next three frames as Lyu compiled breaks of 58, 97 and 79.

It was then Brecel’s turn to reel off three frames in a row and although another 79 break from Lyu kept the match alive, Brecel took the 10th frame to set up a last-16 clash with either John Higgins or Tom Ford.

The Independent

Eilish McColgan named BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year after Commonwealth Games glory

Eilish McColgan was named BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year on Wednesday, capping off a hugely successful year for the Scottish runner. McColgan claimed gold in the 10,000 metres at this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, putting in a Commonwealth record time of 30:48:60. In doing so, the 31-year-old not only won her first major title but also broke her mother’s record, which was set in 1991, just months after Eilish’s birth.The Scot also won Commonwealth silver in the 5,000m, before claiming silver and bronze at the European Championships in Munich.BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year award...
The Independent

‘We did the robot all the time’: Mason Mount and Peter Crouch on World Cups past and present

Peter Crouch and Mason Mount are giddily talking about the World Cups that first got them into football when, with the way memory works, thoughts turn to a moment that was a bit more tense.Crouch starts discussing the 82nd minute of his second appearance in the tournament, which was at that point a frustrating 0-0 draw against Trinidad and Tobago. He’d obviously been in poor performances against weaker teams before but the concentration of a World Cup made it something else altogether.“You can feel it in the stadium,” Crouch says. “There’s obviously a tremendous pressure on you.”Mount was a mere...
The Independent

Australia says Djokovic has visa to play Australian Open

The Australian government confirmed on Thursday that Novak Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination.The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion had his visa cancelled on public interest grounds on Jan. 14 and lost an appeal against deportation in the Full Federal Court.Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said he had approved Djokovic’s application to revoke the cancellation decision because the ground for canceling the visa no longer existed. The visa ban could have lasted for three years.“Mr. Djokovic has subsequently been granted...
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton won’t receive any favours to maintain record in Abu Dhabi

Toto Wolff says that Lewis Hamilton’s 15-year win record in Formula 1 won’t be prioritised this weekend in Abu Dhabi.Seven-time world champion Hamilton has won at least one race in every season he’s competed in F1, dating all the way back to his rookie season of 2007, but he is yet to finish top of the podium in 2022.This weekend’s season-finale in Abu Dhabi - where Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth title in dramatic and controversial fashion last year - represents the 37-year-old’s final opportunity to maintain his year-on-year record.Should he claim victory at Yas Marina, he would be...
