Kenny Golladay Active for Giants' Week 9 Game vs. Houston

Here is the full inactive list for the Giants and Texans for their Week 9 meeting.

New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay is active for the first time since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 4.

Golladay, who has played in just 18 games since signing with the Giants as an unrestricted free agent in 2021, has been a disappointment thanks to injuries and performance. He's caught 39 of 82 pass targets (47.5 percent) for the Giants for 543 yards and no touchdowns.

Golladay had an off-season knee procedure that kept him out of the OTAs. He also missed some training camp this year, and when he looked to be a fish out of water. But of late, Golladay appears more motivated than ever to be a part of his first winning team.

"I’ve got a smile on my face," he said last week when asked about possibly contributing to Sunday's game plan. "It’s just a lot of energy going around this facility, period, and you can’t beat that."

With Golladay active, receiver David Sills V is among the healthy scratches. He is joined by offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, outside linebacker Quincy Roche, and inside linebacker Austin Calitro.

New receiver Isaiah Hodgkins is active for the Giants this week. Matt Peart, who was activated off the PUP list on Saturday, is also active.

James, who was in the league's concussion protocol to start the week, cleared the protocol. However, he lost his punt returner duties following two unforgivable fumbles against the Seahawks that Seattle turned into 10 points.

Adoree Jackson and Darnay Holmes are among the options to return punts for the Giants moving forward.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) and offensive tackle Evan Neal (knee), both of whom were declared out Friday, are the two injury-related scratches.

The TExans inactives are tackle Austin Deculus, cornerback Isaac Yiadom, linebacker Neville Hewitt, tight end Brevin Jordan and receiver Tyron Johnson.

