Mrs. Suzette Brooks Hembree , age 61, of Aragon, GA, passed away suddenly Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Suzette was born in Rockmart, GA, on January 10, 1961, daughter of the late Hugh Brooks and Patricia Martin Brooks.

She had lived the greater part of her life in Polk County and was a member of the Aragon Baptist Church.

Suzette was a housewife and homemaker who was always helping others. She was actively involved in the Rockmart Homeless Initiative. Suzette had a big heart, loved planning and going on beach trips.

In addition to her parents, Suzette was preceded in death by a daughter, Autumn Hembree, step-father, Johnny Yarbrough, two brothers, Tony Brooks and Michael “Cotton” Brooks, grandmother, Elizabeth Martin, and grandfather, Ed Martin.

Suzette is survived by her loving husband, Edward Hembree, whom she married October 20, 1979; daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Sherman of Aragon; grandchildren, Michael Sherman, and Elizabeth Sherman, both of Aragon; sister, Jill Grace of Aragon; sister-in-law, Sheila Brooks of Rockmart; nieces, Mandy Chastain, and Michelle Brooks; nephew, Adam Grace. Many other nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Suzette will be Sunday afternoon, November 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home with Brother Billy Bell officiating. Steve Brumbelow will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow in Hills Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Suzette’s family will receive friends at Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home Sunday from 12:00 noon until the service hour.

Pallbearers will include Kevin Wigley, Shane Hembree, Daniel Hembree, Sonny Millhollan, Chris Chastain, and Jason Spann.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Suzette Brooks Hembree.









