Cedartown, GA

Virgil Stuart Rogers

 3 days ago

Mr. Virgil Stuart Rogers , age 60, of Cedartown, GA, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Mr. Rogers was born on April 30, 1962, son of Lois Harner and the late Cecil Rogers.

Mr. Rogers proudly served our country in the United States Air Force.

He was a roofer and handyman who very much enjoyed bowling and fishing. Virgil was especially fond of the holiday seasons.

In addition to his father, Virgil is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Rogers and his sister, Peggy Sue Rogers.

He is survived by his mother, Lois Harner and stepfather, Ray Harner; sons, Justin Rogers, and Damian Rogers; daughter, Jennifer Rogers; brother, Edwin Rogers; and sister, Rhonda Parker. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

There are no formal services planned at this time.

The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Virgil Stuart Rogers.




Polk Today

Polk Today

