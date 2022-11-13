Read full article on original website
The Dulles Metro station is finally here, what to know before you go
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — It’s a day that’s 60 years in the making. And it’s finally here. At 1:54p.m., the Metro map will grow by 6 stations — ending a decades-long, multi-billion dollar mass transit project that, for the first time ever, links Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Washington D.C. via rail. The second […]
Man goes for 'speed record' at all DC-area Metro stations
ASHBURN, Va. — After years of waiting, the new Silver Line Metro extension is finally open. For most people that means another option for getting to Dulles International Airport and elsewhere, for one D.C. man, it means a chance at a spot in the record books. Lucas Wall, a...
Loudoun County launches new Silver Line bus routes
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Silver Line is now open. As a result, Loudoun County Transit will begin to phase-in Silver Line Bus service beginning Wednesday. A total of 21 new Silver Line bus routes will provide weekday service to and from 156 local stops including Loudoun County Park and Ride lots and Silver Line Metrorail stations. Here's what you need to know.
I-66 HOV lanes to change from two occupant minimum to three
FAIRFAX, Va. — Starting Monday, Dec. 5 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes for a portion of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes will require a minimum of three occupants instead of two. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), drivers from the I-66 East general purpose lanes to the...
Sinkhole closes portion of Clopper Road in both directions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in June of 2022 regarding another sinkhole in Montgomery County. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route after a sinkhole closed a portion of Clopper Road on Tuesday. Clopper Road is currently closed in both directions...
dcnewsnow.com
Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County
A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
ffxnow.com
Redevelopment of former Sheraton Tysons Hotel could bring new public gathering spaces
The developer planning to convert the former Sheraton hotel (8661 Leesburg Pike) in Tysons into multifamily housing has proposed enhancing the property with nearly 3.5 acres of park space. A portion of the now-vacant hotel’s existing parking lot would be replaced by pocket parks, larger recreational parks, and an urban...
GW Hatchet
National Park Service closes part of Rock Creek Park to vehicles after facing pressure from locals, faculty
National Park Service officials permanently closed more than five miles of roadway in Rock Creek Park earlier this month after local residents and faculty identified traffic as a safety threat to wildlife and pedestrians. The northern 5.05 miles of Beach Drive, which lies between the Hawthorne and Shepherd Park neighborhoods,...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Mobile Home Park Residents Fear Impact of Sale to West Coast-Based Investor
Residents of two Richmond Highway mobile homes parks are once again facing changes to their home. Engleside Trailer Park and Ray’s Mobile Home Colony are being sold by current owners, Ahora Company and Rapido Company, to out-of-state real estate investment firm Pacific Current Partners on Nov. 15. This is...
High school student killed after being hit by car in crosswalk in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a high school student died Wednesday after a car hit the student as the student was trying to cross the street in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County. The police department said it happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Columbia Pike and […]
Cook Out officially opens in Manassas Park
MANASSAS, Va. — The wait is finally over!. A regional fast-food chain popular in Southern states has open its first Northern Virginia location in Manassas Park on Nov. 4. The Cook Out is located in 8502 Centreville, Road, Manassas Park, Virginia, 20111. The new location sits on Route 28 near Manassas Drive, right by a Sheetz gas station.
WTOP
Cold rain, fog for DC region, but areas far west are in for wintry weather
It’s cold and rainy in the D.C. area, but those far west of the region are seeing some icy road conditions and snowy accumulations. Here’s what you need to know. A storm system pushing through the Tennessee Valley swept through the mid-Atlantic just as lingering chilly temperatures remain in place from the recent cold snap. The result: snowfall along and west of the Blue Ridge.
mocoshow.com
Clopper Rd in Germantown Closed Due to Sinkhole
WSSC UPDATE: WATER STATION OPEN – 11/15 – 7pm – 10pm at Clopper Mill Elementary School 18501 Cinnamon Dr., Germantown. Clopper Road (MD-117) is currently closed from Mateny Road to Waring Station Road due to a sinkhole, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information is available.
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
WTOP
NORAD conducting flight exercises over DC-area early Tuesday morning
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The North American Aerospace Defense Command plans to conduct military training flights starting at midnight tonight over the D.C. area. Aircraft participating in the flight exercise include...
Tips for responding to gas smells in home after Gaithersburg explosion at apartment complex
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A gas-fed fire that started in the basement of an apartment complex in Gaithersburg left 12 people injured Wednesday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein. Two hours after the first 911 calls were made reporting a building explosion at th Potomac Oaks Condominiums,...
restonnow.com
Fairfax County extends farmers market season into December for three sites
While the onset of winter usually heralds the end of farmers markets, Fairfax County announced last week that three markets around the county will brave the chill to continue into December. “The Fairfax County Farmers Markets have extended the season at three popular market locations,” the Fairfax County Park Authority...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile pedestrian struck, killed while crossing street in Fairfax County
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A juvenile pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, according to police. Fairfax County Police say the pedestrian was hit along Columbia Pike in the area of Barcroft View Terrace and Tyler Street around 8:57 a.m. Investigators say...
Propane tanker overturns on Route 50 at Severn River Bridge causing road closures, school delays in Anne Arundel Co.
ARNOLD, Md. — A tanker trucker carrying propane overturned on westbound U.S. 50 on the Severn River Bridge, forcing parts of the bridge to close in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. The tanker truck overturned on westbound Route 50 and leaked fuel just before 5 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police...
Thrillist
Where to Eat and Drink at Dulles International Airport
As the largest airport in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area—both by square footage and by number of facilities—it’s likely that at some point during your tenure in the DMV, you’ll fly from Dulles International Airport. This international hub for air travel sees more than 60,000 passengers from more than 125 destinations across the globe on a daily basis. So with so much movement to and from Dulles, it’s only natural to expect plenty of great food options to power all that travel.
