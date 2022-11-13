ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

Man goes for 'speed record' at all DC-area Metro stations

ASHBURN, Va. — After years of waiting, the new Silver Line Metro extension is finally open. For most people that means another option for getting to Dulles International Airport and elsewhere, for one D.C. man, it means a chance at a spot in the record books. Lucas Wall, a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Loudoun County launches new Silver Line bus routes

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Silver Line is now open. As a result, Loudoun County Transit will begin to phase-in Silver Line Bus service beginning Wednesday. A total of 21 new Silver Line bus routes will provide weekday service to and from 156 local stops including Loudoun County Park and Ride lots and Silver Line Metrorail stations. Here's what you need to know.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

I-66 HOV lanes to change from two occupant minimum to three

FAIRFAX, Va. — Starting Monday, Dec. 5 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes for a portion of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes will require a minimum of three occupants instead of two. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), drivers from the I-66 East general purpose lanes to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County

A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Cook Out officially opens in Manassas Park

MANASSAS, Va. — The wait is finally over!. A regional fast-food chain popular in Southern states has open its first Northern Virginia location in Manassas Park on Nov. 4. The Cook Out is located in 8502 Centreville, Road, Manassas Park, Virginia, 20111. The new location sits on Route 28 near Manassas Drive, right by a Sheetz gas station.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
WTOP

Cold rain, fog for DC region, but areas far west are in for wintry weather

It’s cold and rainy in the D.C. area, but those far west of the region are seeing some icy road conditions and snowy accumulations. Here’s what you need to know. A storm system pushing through the Tennessee Valley swept through the mid-Atlantic just as lingering chilly temperatures remain in place from the recent cold snap. The result: snowfall along and west of the Blue Ridge.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Clopper Rd in Germantown Closed Due to Sinkhole

WSSC UPDATE: WATER STATION OPEN – 11/15 – 7pm – 10pm at Clopper Mill Elementary School 18501 Cinnamon Dr., Germantown. Clopper Road (MD-117) is currently closed from Mateny Road to Waring Station Road due to a sinkhole, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information is available.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WTOP

NORAD conducting flight exercises over DC-area early Tuesday morning

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The North American Aerospace Defense Command plans to conduct military training flights starting at midnight tonight over the D.C. area. Aircraft participating in the flight exercise include...
Thrillist

Where to Eat and Drink at Dulles International Airport

As the largest airport in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area—both by square footage and by number of facilities—it’s likely that at some point during your tenure in the DMV, you’ll fly from Dulles International Airport. This international hub for air travel sees more than 60,000 passengers from more than 125 destinations across the globe on a daily basis. So with so much movement to and from Dulles, it’s only natural to expect plenty of great food options to power all that travel.
DULLES, VA
