Mary Trump Labels Midterms 'Blue Tsunami' as Donald Trump Picks Struggle

Mary Trump, former President Donald Trump's niece and one of his fiercest critics, has described the midterm elections as a "blue tsunami."

"Given historical precedent, conventional wisdom, and the framing used over the last few months, I think it's fair to call this a blue tsunami," she wrote on Twitter.

Her remarks came after Democrats defied historic odds to deliver the best midterm performance by a sitting party in 20 years.

Democrats on Saturday retained control of the Senate after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won reelection in Nevada, defeating Trump-backed Republican Adam Laxalt.

Control of the House is still undecided, but Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez's defeat of Republican Joe Kent dealt another blow to Trump and brought Democrats another step closer to retaining control of the lower chamber.

But although Republicans remain favored to retake the House, it would be by a much slimmer majority than expected.

The GOP's underwhelming performance after the so-called "red wave" failed to materialize has led many Republicans to view Florida Gov. Ron Desantis—who won reelection by a nearly 20-point margin—as the party's future.

Trump, meanwhile, is now seen by some as a drain on the GOP after a growing number of candidates he endorsed lost their races, including in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on November 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Some of the biggest hits to Trump in recent days have come from Rupert Murdoch's media empire, once among the former president's biggest cheerleaders.

The Wall Street Journal's opinion section ran an editorial with the headline: "Trump is the Republican Party's Biggest Loser." And the New York Post's front cover on Thursday depicted Trump as a nursery rhyme character, along with the headline "Trumpty Dumpty."

Trump has sought to shift blame for midterm failures as well as lamenting the lack of "congratulations or praise" he has received following the elections.

"It's Mitch McConnell's fault," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform early Sunday, blaming the Senate Minority Leader.

"Spending money to defeat great Republican candidates instead of backing Blake Masters and others was a big mistake. Giving 4 Trillion Dollars to the Radical Left for the Green New Deal, not Infrastructure, was an even bigger mistake. He blew the Midterms, and everyone despises him and his otherwise lovely wife, Coco Chow!"

Trump, who is expected to announce another run for president on Tuesday, has also attacked DeSantis and called into question election results in Arizona and Nevada, claiming without evidence that they had been tainted by fraud.

Mary Trump could not immediately be contacted for comment. Newsweek has contacted a spokesperson for Donald Trump for comment.

