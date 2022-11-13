ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seacoast Current

NBC New York

NY County Announces 2 RSV-Linked Deaths in Adults

You've probably heard about RSV by now: It's that seasonal, contagious childhood respiratory virus most of us already had that is now drawing concern because of its earlier-than-usual emergence and strain on hospitals' pediatric units. Even though most of us have had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) before our second birthday,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
hburgcitizen.com

Flu, respiratory illness hitting central Shenandoah Valley, Virginia hard

Rockingham County Public Schools urged parents last week not to send their children to school with flu-like symptoms as cases of the virus climb across the area and region. Meanwhile, Sentara RMH is seeing more patients with flu-like and respiratory illnesses this fall than in the past couple flu seasons, said Rebecca Brubaker, a nurse with Sentara RMH Medical Center Infection Prevention and Control.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WCVB

No pediatric ICU beds available in New Hampshire as RSV cases surge in children

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in New Hampshire on Monday amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in children. Officials at facilities such as Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Exeter Hospital said they can treat many children in the emergency department and send them home. But for the very young who get very sick, it can mean waiting for several hours for a pediatric ICU bed to open up somewhere in New England.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
MyNorthwest

RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s Emergency...
WASHINGTON STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Winter Storm To Overspread NH

The first widespread winter storm of the season will overspread New Hampshire tonight. Wet snow is expected to change to rain early tomorrow in the southern part of the state. However, north and west of Concord it’s likely to remain snow with an accumulation of three-to-six inches possible. One-to-three inches is possible from the southwestern part of the state through the Merrimack Valley and into the Lakes Region.
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire

THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season

NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Plowable snow possible in parts of New Hampshire on Wednesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The well-above-average temperatures are gone, and New Hampshire has settled into a new weather pattern that will bring snow for some this week. Tonight will be mainly clear and very cold with diminishing winds. >> Track the rain and snow hour-by-hour. Lows will be in the...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

The 17 Best Places to Get a Grilled Cheese in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Grilled cheese people are like craft beer people - everyone can tolerate a regular grilled cheese, like a regular light beer, but only REAL grilled cheese people know where to order one while out at a restaurant.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

Study Says You Have Almost No Chance to Become A Millionaire Living in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Fresh off Powerball fever for everyone across the country and the state of Maine comes details of a study that suggests that the lottery may actually be one of the few ways you can become a millionaire by living and working in the state of Maine. Because if you're earning just a median income, there's almost zero chance you'll ever get there.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Portsmouth, NH
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast.

