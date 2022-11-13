Read full article on original website
NBC New York
NY County Announces 2 RSV-Linked Deaths in Adults
You've probably heard about RSV by now: It's that seasonal, contagious childhood respiratory virus most of us already had that is now drawing concern because of its earlier-than-usual emergence and strain on hospitals' pediatric units. Even though most of us have had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) before our second birthday,...
hburgcitizen.com
Flu, respiratory illness hitting central Shenandoah Valley, Virginia hard
Rockingham County Public Schools urged parents last week not to send their children to school with flu-like symptoms as cases of the virus climb across the area and region. Meanwhile, Sentara RMH is seeing more patients with flu-like and respiratory illnesses this fall than in the past couple flu seasons, said Rebecca Brubaker, a nurse with Sentara RMH Medical Center Infection Prevention and Control.
Some Thanksgiving travelers heading to high-flu states
SUDBURY -- Ten days until Thanksgiving and the flu vaccination business is brisk at Sudbury Pharmacy. “The volume has been about a dozen to twenty a day in our small pharmacy,” said Pharmacist Rita Naoum, PharmD. Among those signing up for a shot today: Richard Rader of Framingham. “I...
WCVB
No pediatric ICU beds available in New Hampshire as RSV cases surge in children
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in New Hampshire on Monday amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in children. Officials at facilities such as Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Exeter Hospital said they can treat many children in the emergency department and send them home. But for the very young who get very sick, it can mean waiting for several hours for a pediatric ICU bed to open up somewhere in New England.
Flu season expected to hit Ohio hard, first local pediatric death reported
Health officials warn this flu season is already showing signs that it will be worse than in recent, previous years.
RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s Emergency...
Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?
As the conditions deteriorate in Northeast Ohio, sheriffs will declare snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.
WMUR.com
Jessica's Law requires drivers in New Hampshire to clear snow and ice off vehicles
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Since 2002, New Hampshire drivers have been legally required to clear snow and ice off their cars before getting on the road. Jessica's Law was passed after the death of Jessica Smith. Smith was killed when ice from a tractor-trailer hit a box truck that ended up hitting her car.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire closings, delays reported as first wintry storm system of season moves through
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays were reported Wednesday morning as thestate's first winter storm system of the season moved through. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
thepulseofnh.com
Winter Storm To Overspread NH
The first widespread winter storm of the season will overspread New Hampshire tonight. Wet snow is expected to change to rain early tomorrow in the southern part of the state. However, north and west of Concord it’s likely to remain snow with an accumulation of three-to-six inches possible. One-to-three inches is possible from the southwestern part of the state through the Merrimack Valley and into the Lakes Region.
Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire
THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
WMUR.com
Plowable snow possible in parts of New Hampshire on Wednesday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The well-above-average temperatures are gone, and New Hampshire has settled into a new weather pattern that will bring snow for some this week. Tonight will be mainly clear and very cold with diminishing winds. >> Track the rain and snow hour-by-hour. Lows will be in the...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: When does the snow, wintry mix, rain for Wednesday end?
VIDEO: Kevin Skarupa runs through the timing for the rest of the state's first wintry storm system of the season. View the full forecast here.
The 17 Best Places to Get a Grilled Cheese in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Grilled cheese people are like craft beer people - everyone can tolerate a regular grilled cheese, like a regular light beer, but only REAL grilled cheese people know where to order one while out at a restaurant.
WMUR.com
Snow, rain coming to New Hampshire for tonight into Wednesday; 3-6 inches of accumulation possible for some
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is in line for its first widespread winter weather system of the season overnight into early afternoon Wednesday. Wet snow will develop during the late evening hours in central and southern NH and spread north overnight. >> Track the rain and snow hour-by-hour. Wet...
Beetle With Massive Stinger Found in New Hampshire Could Induce Nightmares
Mother Nature keeps us guessing all the time! Just when you think you've seen it all, you spot a critter that you never knew existed. Chris Thatcher spotted a bug that really perplexed him, so he decided to share a photo of it on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook page. He said:
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Workers to Get Automatic Pay Raise
It seems as though everything is going up these days, including the minimum wage in Massachusetts. If you earn the minimum wage in the Bay State, your hourly pay rate will likely increase as of January 1. The Massachusetts minimum wage for non-tipped employees will go from $14.25 an hour...
Study Says You Have Almost No Chance to Become A Millionaire Living in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Fresh off Powerball fever for everyone across the country and the state of Maine comes details of a study that suggests that the lottery may actually be one of the few ways you can become a millionaire by living and working in the state of Maine. Because if you're earning just a median income, there's almost zero chance you'll ever get there.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
