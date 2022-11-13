Horse racing event kicks off in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Racin’ for Cash today hosted a racing exhibition event today with big prizes up for grabs.

The Barrel Racing event began yesterday and wraps up today at 12:30 P.M. at Lucky J Steakhouse & Arena.

The event features:

Exhibition racing

Novice rider racing

Officials collect $5 from each rider and add an addition $500 that is up for grabs from the fastest facer.

