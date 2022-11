A La Vista attorney who served as an alternate public defender in Cass County has been charged with three felonies, including forgery and identity theft. James A. Owen, 33, is charged in Sarpy County with identity theft, second-degree forgery and theft by deception. Each of the charges allegedly resulted in fraudulent payments between $1,500 and $5,000 to Owen.

CASS COUNTY, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO