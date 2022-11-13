Read full article on original website
Gerri Cash
3d ago
What a coward!! Unfortunately the 1st concern is if he will truly be held accountable or a slap on the wrist. The people that would bring harm to an animal HAVE TO START BEING HELD ACCOUNTABLE!!! The punishment has to be more severe!! Commonwealth needs to step it up and stiffen the punishment!!!
Donna G
3d ago
what a weak person .I can't even call him man. He better do time for killing this innocent soul. Rip precious doggie.
Dawn Diane
3d ago
Disgusting! He will get a slap on the wrist though but God is always watching and doesn't like ugly. He will get his.
fox5dc.com
Virginia man accused of killing neighbor's dog released from jail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Centreville man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog has been released from custody, according to law enforcement officials. Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, 33, is facing two felony charges of animal cruelty and reckless discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
Manassas mother arrested on felony child neglect charges after 2-year-old son shoots himself
MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas woman turned herself in Tuesday after police issued warrants for her arrest for her involvement in a shooting that left her 2-year-old son wounded. Prince William County Police arrested and charged Christalle Phillips Moat, 39, with felony child neglect for her involvement in the...
Centre Daily
Suspect uses deputy’s radio to call for backup in her own arrest, Virginia cops say
A helpful suspect flagged down a sheriff’s deputy to confess she was “really high,” then used the deputy’s radio to call for backup, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. It happened at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Little Falls...
Virginia man taken into custody after fatally shooting dog
A Virginia man is in custody after he shot and killed a dog during a verbal altercation with its owner. He is charged with animal cruelty and is being held without bond.
fox5dc.com
Juvenile pedestrian struck, killed while crossing street in Fairfax County
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A juvenile pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, according to police. Fairfax County Police say the pedestrian was hit along Columbia Pike in the area of Barcroft View Terrace and Tyler Street around 8:57 a.m. Investigators say...
Family pleads for answers in death of 13-year-old who was killed raking leaves in his front yard
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — It's been a week since someone shot and killed a 13-year-old boy out raking leaves in his front yard in Prince George's – and police still have no idea who did it or why. His family is pleading for anyone with any leads to...
Deputies find decomposed body in field behind Safeway grocery store, gun and backpack found nearby
FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in a field behind a Safeway grocery store in Frederick, Maryland Monday. Deputies were called to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a dead body. When officials arrived, they found the decomposed body in the field, along with a 9mm handgun and a backpack.
Bay Net
Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Armed Carjacking Suspects In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the Arrest of Oluwatobi Edebiyi on November 3, 2022, and Vincent Elijah Oliver on November 7, 2022, on warrants for Armed Carjacking obtained by county police in October 2022. According to the warrant, on July 23,...
Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal
MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
Police: Man who entered home fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax
A man is dead after a shooting in Fairfax County that police believe was done in self-defense.
Bay Net
VIDEO: Police Footage Shows Road Rage Shooting In P.G. County; Suspect Wanted
PIKESVILLE, Md. –As the investigation continues into a fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in Prince George’s County, police are releasing video footage and asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. On Saturday, March 19,...
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes
MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
theriver953.com
BRNGTF make a narcotics arrest
The Virginia State Police report by email that on Nov. 4 32-year-old Spicy D. Penn was arrested following the execution of a search warrant in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in Culpeper. The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine along with...
Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a hit-and-run Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department, a woman was hit by a car in the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road around 7 p.m. When first...
cbs19news
Culpeper man arrested on drug and firearm charges
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Culpeper has been arrested on drug and firearm charges. According to a release from the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force, a lengthy investigation resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Spicy D. Penn on Nov. 4. Officials searched a residence on...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Police identify man found dead in car after gunfire in Dumfries
Police have identified a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car early Saturday morning in Dumfries after residents reported gunfire. Officers were called to the area of Williamstown and Old Triangle roads at 5:35 a.m. after "multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
staffordsheriff.com
Intoxicated Individual Incarcerated
A Fredericksburg woman ended up incarcerated after making a scene in South Stafford. On November 12th at approximately 11:00 p.m., Deputy A.M. Pitts responded to the area of Kings Highway and Little Falls Road for reports of a disturbance. The caller advised there was a woman in the roadway waving her arms. When Deputy Pitts arrived in the area, a woman quickly approached her asking if she was a real officer. Deputy Pitts was in fact a real officer and inquired as to what was happening. The woman responded saying all she knew is that she was really high.
alxnow.com
High-speed chase near Duke Street exit on I-395 ends in crash, arrests
Four people were arrested and a number of firearms confiscated after a high-speed chase through Alexandria on Monday afternoon (Nov. 14). At around 3 p.m., Virginia State Police initiated a traffic stop for reckless driving on a 2020 Dodge Charger near the Duke Street exit on Interstate 395. “After reaching...
2nd gas explosion in 8 months in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — At least 12 people were hurt after what firefighters believe was a gas-fed fire and explosion in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. Two of those people are hospitalized in critical condition. Montgomery County fire crews described the explosion as catastrophic, and the building partially collapsed. A preliminary investigation is still underway to figure out exactly what happened.
WJLA
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's Co. after apparent robbery
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed on a Metrobus in Prince George's County Monday afternoon, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The reported stabbing and apparent robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near...
