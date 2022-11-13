ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger with box cutter on plane headed for Tampa, diverted to Atlanta

By Lydia Vazquez
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
A Frontier flight headed for Tampa had to be diverted after a passenger on board brought box cutters on the plane.

Larry Cumberbatch was on board that flight.

"He said he wanted to cut somebody. He’s going to; someone was going to get cut on this plane," Cumberbatch said.

Cumberbatch said the flight crew asked if anyone had any military or police background that would switch seats with the woman next to the suspect.

“I said I'm going to be sitting here now. This is my seat. And he said, well no, that’s the young lady’s seat and I said not anymore," Cumberbatch explained.

After leaving Cincinnati, that flight was diverted to Atlanta.

TSA said after searching him, a second box cutter was found in his carry-on.

“That’s pretty scary the fact that he can get through any TSA with that. I mean, box cutters don’t seem like they’re scary, but I mean, they are a knife and they can take it out and it can be pretty terrifying," traveler Tyler Arnet explained.

"He should’ve never got through... That’s very scary," another traveler, Penney Donohue, added.

TSA said it started an internal review.

According to TSA , passengers across Florida have brought a record number of guns to its checkpoints.

The year-to-date number of 700 guns is already higher than in any previous year. That includes 102 guns at TPA and 17 at St. Pete-Clearwater international. Reportedly, nearly every one of those guns were loaded and most had ammunition in the chamber.

TSA spokesperson, Sari Koshetz, said in a statement, “As we enter the busiest holiday travel period, remember if you are going to travel with your gun, it must be in your checked bag, but be sure you know what the gun laws are on each side of your trip or you may be heading to jail instead of to your family gathering.”

Things like box cutters, razor blades, and corkscrews with a blade can not be in your carry-on , but they can be in a checked bag.

Deez nutzs
3d ago

I’m grateful passengers (vets) intervened to stop this guy from getting out of control. I also blame airport security for allowing this person to pass thru check points with a box cutter on person or in bag if he went thru the proper precautions to make fellow fliers safe. Ish rolls down hill, it needs to start there.

