iheart.com
Teen Dies In SW Omaha Interstate Crash
Omaha Police say an unrestrained teen driver dies in a one vehicle crash late Tuesday night on the I-L-Q on ramp to eastbound I-80. Accident investigators say 16-year old Mauricio Solorio--Ramirez of Bellevue was declared deceased at the scene by Omaha Fire Department paramedics. The investigation revealed that a car...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Teen died after losing control of car on interstate ramp
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A Bellevue teen died after losing control of his car on an interstate ramp, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez, 16, was driving his 2004 Pontiac GTO eastbound on the I, L, Q to I-80 East ramp. (Ramp A on map above)
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating another auto theft
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said it appears a group of people were searching a parking lot for unlocked cars, found one and drove off. Around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a parking lot southeast of 84th and Holdrege Street after receiving a report of five males checking car doors and possibly entering unlocked vehicles.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating fire inside bathroom at Northwest High School as arson
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fire inside a bathroom at Northwest High School. Tuesday at 8:24 a.m., an officer in Northwest High School was alerted of a fire in a second story restroom. LPD said the arriving officer saw heavy smoke in the area...
Omaha Police investigate after 16-year-old dies in crash late Tuesday
Omaha Police are investigating after a 16-year-old died in a crash late Tuesday. The unrestrained driver was declared dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Department medics.
1011now.com
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
1011now.com
Nearly $60,000 worth of equipment stolen from construction site in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes nearly $60,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen from a work site. Monday morning, around 9:57 a.m., officers were called to a construction site near 56th and O Streets. According to police, a job site supervisor said that a John Deere...
Omaha Police investigate fatal early Tuesday crash
Omaha Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man died in a crash overnight Tuesday in the area of 37th and Dewey.
klkntv.com
Wrong-way driver blamed for head-on crash in Lincoln that injured at least one person
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision Sunday evening sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, Lincoln Police say. Around 8:20 p.m. a Nissan Rogue and Subaru Forester collided head-on near the intersection of 10th and Calvert Streets. The Rogue was driving the wrong way down the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Gang Unit busts heavily armed drug operation near school, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 25-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after Lincoln Police say he was caught manufacturing and distributing drugs near a school. Kendrick Buford is now facing several charges following the search of his apartment near South 46th Street and Bancroft Avenue, just before 5 p.m. Police...
1011now.com
Stretch of Highway 2 in Lincoln renamed Nebraska Parkway
Nebraska WBB vs. Creighton (Highlights & Postgame Report) Highlights and reaction from Nebraska's 77-51 loss to Creighton. Lincoln’s only overnight shelter gears up for winter ahead. Updated: 9 hours ago. The People’s City Mission typically provides a warm bed for about 250 people on any given night but in...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested After Stolen Gun, Marijuana Were Found Inside His Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–A 25-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after he was contacted during a traffic stop late Tuesday afternoon in the area of 24th and “A” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said that members of the LPD Gang Unit did surveillance on an apartment near 46th and Bancroft, once they got a search warrant. Kendrick Buford was seen leaving the apartment and getting into his vehicle, where he was later stopped. A search warrant served at the apartment found 12 ounces of marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, a .40 caliber handgun, an AR style rifle. The handgun was reported stolen during a burglary in Lincoln back in August 2021.
1011now.com
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County accident leaves one severely injured
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
klkntv.com
Lincoln teen arrested, one remains hospitalized after DUI crash, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A teen was arrested after a crash early Saturday morning left one hospitalized in critical condition, Lincoln Police say. A Ford Escape rear-ended a Chevy Malibu around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of 70th and O Streets, according to police. Lincoln Fire & Rescue had...
1011now.com
Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man has been found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in 2021. Deontae Rush, 27, was found guilty on murder charges Monday in Lancaster County District Court. He was facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon...
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
1011now.com
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Lincoln Police officers have experienced harassment, discrimination, and retaliation for years even decades,” Luke Bonkiewicz, former Lincoln Police Officer said. 10/11 NOW spoke with three former Lincoln police officers who said speaking out against the city was never the plan. “This was never meant...
klkntv.com
Lincoln police dog leads authorities to fleeing suspect in small drug bust
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two foot chases with a suspect led to a small drug bust Monday night, according to Lincoln Police. Just after 10 p.m., a traffic infraction led investigators with the Narcotics Task Force to pull over a vehicle in an alley near 17th and E Streets.
kmaland.com
Suspects in Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit linked to numerous burglaries
(Council Bluffs) – Two suspects who were apprehended in a pursuit earlier this month have been connected to numerous burglaries in Pottawattamie and Sarpy counties. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have recovered numerous stolen items from a vehicle that was used in an attempt to flee from officers on November 7th. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly fled from a traffic stop, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour on Highway 34 and Interstate 29. The vehicle was eventually stopped using stop sticks near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard.
