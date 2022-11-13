ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Teen Dies In SW Omaha Interstate Crash

Omaha Police say an unrestrained teen driver dies in a one vehicle crash late Tuesday night on the I-L-Q on ramp to eastbound I-80. Accident investigators say 16-year old Mauricio Solorio--Ramirez of Bellevue was declared deceased at the scene by Omaha Fire Department paramedics. The investigation revealed that a car...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Teen died after losing control of car on interstate ramp

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A Bellevue teen died after losing control of his car on an interstate ramp, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez, 16, was driving his 2004 Pontiac GTO eastbound on the I, L, Q to I-80 East ramp. (Ramp A on map above)
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police investigating another auto theft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said it appears a group of people were searching a parking lot for unlocked cars, found one and drove off. Around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a parking lot southeast of 84th and Holdrege Street after receiving a report of five males checking car doors and possibly entering unlocked vehicles.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Stretch of Highway 2 in Lincoln renamed Nebraska Parkway

Nebraska WBB vs. Creighton (Highlights & Postgame Report) Highlights and reaction from Nebraska's 77-51 loss to Creighton. Lincoln’s only overnight shelter gears up for winter ahead. Updated: 9 hours ago. The People’s City Mission typically provides a warm bed for about 250 people on any given night but in...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Arrested After Stolen Gun, Marijuana Were Found Inside His Apartment

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–A 25-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after he was contacted during a traffic stop late Tuesday afternoon in the area of 24th and “A” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said that members of the LPD Gang Unit did surveillance on an apartment near 46th and Bancroft, once they got a search warrant. Kendrick Buford was seen leaving the apartment and getting into his vehicle, where he was later stopped. A search warrant served at the apartment found 12 ounces of marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, a .40 caliber handgun, an AR style rifle. The handgun was reported stolen during a burglary in Lincoln back in August 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Platte County accident leaves one severely injured

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man has been found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in 2021. Deontae Rush, 27, was found guilty on murder charges Monday in Lancaster County District Court. He was facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Suspects in Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit linked to numerous burglaries

(Council Bluffs) – Two suspects who were apprehended in a pursuit earlier this month have been connected to numerous burglaries in Pottawattamie and Sarpy counties. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have recovered numerous stolen items from a vehicle that was used in an attempt to flee from officers on November 7th. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly fled from a traffic stop, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour on Highway 34 and Interstate 29. The vehicle was eventually stopped using stop sticks near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA

