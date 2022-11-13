ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Jewish News

Medworks dental clinic Nov. 18-19

Medworks dental clinic is looking for volunteers for its free dental clinic Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 at Huntington Convention Center at 300 Lakeside Ave. E. in downtown Cleveland. Services will include dental screenings, cleanings, extractions, fillings and temporary partials for adults and sealants for children. Continuing education credits are available for volunteer hours of direct patient care.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County’s spending makes it harder to find billions needed for jail, Justice Center: editorial

Democrat Chris Ronayne earned overwhelming election Nov. 8 as the next Cuyahoga County executive and has moved quickly to secure the chief-of-staff services in his administration and on his transition team of the capable Eric Wobser. Wobser, who for many years ran the Ohio City development nonprofit in Cleveland, has been city manager of Sandusky since 2014.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
ideastream.org

My Changing Neighborhood - Episode 8: Live at Happy Dog Cleveland

To wrap up Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood, I partnered with my colleagues at Ideastream Public Media's "Sound of Ideas" to host a live event at Happy Dog Cleveland — a bar, restaurant and cultural event venue that's become an anchor of the Gordon Square neighborhood. It was the first live, in-person Community Tour event that we've hosted in more than two years.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina City Council looking into flag guidelines

MEDINA, Ohio -- Diversity and the flying of LGBTQ+ pride flags were big topics of discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting. Council’s Legislation Committee -- comprised of Councilman-at-Large Bill Lamb, Councilman-at-Large Paul Rose and Ward 1 Councilwoman Jess Hazeltine -- had discussed a proposal for legislation regulating the decorative flags flown on the city’s light poles at its recent meeting.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

ODOT says it is ready for the first blast of the winter to hit Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The first blast of the winter is headed our way tonight, and the Ohio Department of Transportation says it is prepared to help us navigate the roads. The state agency is urging residents to take extra time and plan ahead for travel. It also is directing residents to ohgo.com, which offers views from hundreds of live traffic cameras, travel speeds and information on crashes or road closings.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Frontier to pay back $222M in refunds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has reached an agreement with Frontier Airlines to refund $222M in delayed refunds, according to a report from the Associated Press. Frontier is one of six carriers (five outside the US), that will be paying back refunds, in addition to fines....
CLEVELAND, OH
powerofpositivity.com

Cleveland Auto Mechanic Becomes Doctor at Age 51

Not every day do you hear about someone becoming a doctor later in life. Some people enter the medical field immediately after graduation, while others take a more winding path. Carl Allamby, M.D., dreamed of being a physician as a child, but life circumstances got in the way. However, he never forgot his childhood dream and eventually pursued it despite the obstacles.
CLEVELAND, OH
