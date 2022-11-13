Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Related
Cleveland Clinic to soon bill for MyChart messages
"As the use of virtual healthcare services continues to expand, we have seen an increase in our patients choosing MyChart messaging to communicate with their providers," a Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 8.
Cleveland Clinic could be at forefront of trend of hospitals charging for patient messages
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients send to their provider is either a cash grab or a logical business decision to compensate physicians for their time. Clinic patients, health experts and patient advocates offered differing views Tuesday of the...
WKYC
YWCA Greater Cleveland Announces the Women of Achievement 2023!
Joe and Ciarra talk with Helen Forbes Fields about the Class of 2023 Women of Achievement! Sponsored by: YWCA Greater Cleveland.
Cleveland Jewish News
Medworks dental clinic Nov. 18-19
Medworks dental clinic is looking for volunteers for its free dental clinic Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 at Huntington Convention Center at 300 Lakeside Ave. E. in downtown Cleveland. Services will include dental screenings, cleanings, extractions, fillings and temporary partials for adults and sealants for children. Continuing education credits are available for volunteer hours of direct patient care.
Cleveland Clinic to start billing patients' insurance for some MyChart messages
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic's MyChart feature has been a game-changer in the digital age, allowing the hospital system's patients to make appointments, check medical records and billing, and do so many other things from the comfort of their computer or smartphone screens. One notable aspect has been MyChart messaging,...
Parma police donate pink badge fundraising to The Gathering Place
PARMA, Ohio -- As part of its annual fall fundraising effort, the Parma Police Department recently donated more than $5,600 to The Gathering Place, which serves the community and surrounding areas. “Most of our officers wear pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” Police Chief Joseph M. Bobak said.
WKYC
If you have a relative with Alzheimer's disease, are you destined to get it too?
CLEVELAND — If your family member has Alzheimer's disease, does that mean you'll get it too?. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. "There's a truly inherited form of the disease called familial Alzheimer's disease, early-onset...
freshwatercleveland.com
Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: RTA, Luteran Metropolitan Ministry, Food Bank, and more
Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]. The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) is...
‘Hungry kids can’t learn’ -- How Cleveland schools feed students’ bodies and minds: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fourth grader teacher Mrs. Sharon Lenahan walks through the first floor of Cleveland’s Almira Elementary School and something grabs her attention. But instead of a student fight or a friendly chat with a colleague, it’s the smell out of the cafeteria. It’s an aroma that...
Find deep-pocketed donor to honor with new name for Cleveland-Marshall College of Law
Regarding changing the Cleveland State University law school name (”Trustees to consider stripping John Marshall’s name from law school,” Nov. 16), a forward-looking way to rename the CSU law school would be to change its name to honor someone. Recent renaming of law schools in California, Pennsylvania...
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
csuohio.edu
Former Ohio Senate, House Member Sandra R. Williams is Fall 2022 Commencement Speaker
CLEVELAND (November 13, 2022)—Former member of the Ohio Senate and the Ohio House of Representatives Sandra R. Williams will serve as Keynote Speaker at the Fall 2022 Commencement exercises at Cleveland State University at the Wolstein Center on the CSU campus Sunday, December 18 at 1 p.m. Williams, who...
CertainTeed moves Lakewood plant to Strongsville, receives Ohio grant
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- CertainTeed – a Malvern, Pa.-based maker of construction materials with more than 150 locations in the United States and Canada -- has moved its Lakewood plant to Strongsville. The company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month at its new Strongsville building, 16065 Imperial Parkway. The...
Cuyahoga County’s spending makes it harder to find billions needed for jail, Justice Center: editorial
Democrat Chris Ronayne earned overwhelming election Nov. 8 as the next Cuyahoga County executive and has moved quickly to secure the chief-of-staff services in his administration and on his transition team of the capable Eric Wobser. Wobser, who for many years ran the Ohio City development nonprofit in Cleveland, has been city manager of Sandusky since 2014.
ideastream.org
My Changing Neighborhood - Episode 8: Live at Happy Dog Cleveland
To wrap up Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood, I partnered with my colleagues at Ideastream Public Media's "Sound of Ideas" to host a live event at Happy Dog Cleveland — a bar, restaurant and cultural event venue that's become an anchor of the Gordon Square neighborhood. It was the first live, in-person Community Tour event that we've hosted in more than two years.
Medina City Council looking into flag guidelines
MEDINA, Ohio -- Diversity and the flying of LGBTQ+ pride flags were big topics of discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting. Council’s Legislation Committee -- comprised of Councilman-at-Large Bill Lamb, Councilman-at-Large Paul Rose and Ward 1 Councilwoman Jess Hazeltine -- had discussed a proposal for legislation regulating the decorative flags flown on the city’s light poles at its recent meeting.
ODOT says it is ready for the first blast of the winter to hit Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The first blast of the winter is headed our way tonight, and the Ohio Department of Transportation says it is prepared to help us navigate the roads. The state agency is urging residents to take extra time and plan ahead for travel. It also is directing residents to ohgo.com, which offers views from hundreds of live traffic cameras, travel speeds and information on crashes or road closings.
cleveland19.com
12 women veterans gifted affordable homes in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of women veterans now have affordable houses in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood thanks to a $2 million project from the Volunteers of America. Norika Hancock is the Senior Director for Veterans & housing services at Volunteers of America. She was excited to be able...
cleveland19.com
Frontier to pay back $222M in refunds
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has reached an agreement with Frontier Airlines to refund $222M in delayed refunds, according to a report from the Associated Press. Frontier is one of six carriers (five outside the US), that will be paying back refunds, in addition to fines....
powerofpositivity.com
Cleveland Auto Mechanic Becomes Doctor at Age 51
Not every day do you hear about someone becoming a doctor later in life. Some people enter the medical field immediately after graduation, while others take a more winding path. Carl Allamby, M.D., dreamed of being a physician as a child, but life circumstances got in the way. However, he never forgot his childhood dream and eventually pursued it despite the obstacles.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0