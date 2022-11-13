ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mason, Gonzales discuss uncertainty surrounding congressional balance of power

By Inside California Politics
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

(Inside California Politics) Los Angeles Times National Political Correspondent Melanie Mason, and Inside Elections Editor & Publisher Nathan Gonzales joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the midterm elections.


Mason and Gonzales talk about the uncertainty surrounding who will lead the House of Representatives and the Senate.


The two also talk about what turned out to be an underwhelming day for former President Trump and his endorsed candidates.


Finally, the discussion turns to California and close congressional races that could impact the congressional balance of power.

