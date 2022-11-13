Bettors can use our Caesars promo code to make a huge first bet on Monday Night Football. This two-part bonus will also give you a head start on Caesars Rewards. The Caesars promo code PFNFULL will give you first bet insurance up to $1,250. A losing first bet will result in a free bet refund, providing bettors with a second chance. Also, customers who use the promo code will gain 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for Caesars Rewards.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO