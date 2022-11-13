Read full article on original website
Police: Mississippi woman tricked victim into staying at house, then stole guns other items during the night
Investigators say a Mississippi woman has been arrested after she convinced a man to let her stay overnight and that proceeded to steal guns, a laptop computer and other items from his house,. Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, has been charged with grand larceny. Officials from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s...
Man convicted of murder after woman found dead in Canton hotel
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and trafficking in controlled substances after a woman’s body was found inside a Canton hotel in 2021. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Johnnie Harris, Jr., was sentenced to serve 30 years without the possibility of early release or […]
MIssissippi woman charged with arson after she reportedly set fire to porch of parent’s house
A Mississippi woman has been charged with arson after she reportedly attempted to set her parent’s house on fire. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at 767 Homesville Road, in Bogue Chitto. Deputies arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42....
Teen found dead inside vehicle after shooting, crash in Durant
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after a juvenile was killed. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Jones said officers responded to a shots fired call on Church Street around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14. He said witnesses reported seeing someone in a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle. Officers also received a call […]
Minor Crash, Shots Fired, and Racing Reported in Leake
1:18 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 35 in front of Sonic. No injuries were reported. 1:57 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call reporting that shots were fired on Pepper Ridge Rd near the Lena area. Deputies investigated but found nothing suspicious.
Woman charged with attempted arson in Bogue Chitto
BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. (WJTV)- Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a Bogue Chitto woman has been arrested and charged with attempted arson. Deputies responded to the call at 767 Homesville Road in Bogue Chitto around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11. Upon arrival, they arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42, of Bogue Chitto. The […]
Grants Ferry Parkway open in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. — The Grants Ferry Parkway is open to drivers after 20 years in the making. The parkway in Brandon connects North Trickhambridge Road to Highway 471. According to Mayor Butch Lee, the connection improves traffic flow through the city. Melanie Black, a Brandon resident, took her first...
Shooting in Kosciusko Today – Kosciusko Police Seeking Information
On Friday November 11, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a shooting that occurred at Westwood Apartments. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). All calls are 100% confidential.
DUIs and Disorderlies in Neshoba Arrests
SANTANA MERCADES AGURRIE, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0. ZACCHAEUS MARKELE BERRY, 47, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $2,721, $0. JOSHUA RAY BOUNDS, 38, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600/. JARROD BREEDLOVE, 46, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting...
Fire Blazes Behind McCool Fire Dept, Crash on Hwy 19 – Attala
11:21 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on 2nd Avenue. 2:14 p.m. – Attala Central Fire Department and McCool Volunteers responded to reports of a grass fire in the wooded area behind McCool Volunteer Fire Department off Hwy 411. Firefighters located and extinguished the fire.
Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
MICHAEL L MOUDY, 45, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, ACSO. Bond $10,000. JOSHUA RUSHING, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500. JAVONTA SANDIFER, 23, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, KPD. Bond $5,000. AUSTIN A SIMPSON, 41, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.
Audio: September rodeo has $70,000 economic impact in Kosciusko; city and county to consider multi-purpose venue to attract similar events
The September Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo in Kosciusko brought in over $70,000 for the community. Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle made that announcement Wednesday morning during “Minute with the Mayor” on The BreckFast Show. The estimated economic impact to the local area from the two-day event was $71,365....
Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
The Guitar Academy and The Riff House Open House
The Guitar Academy and The Riff House will have their Christmas Open House this Sunday from 1-5. Drew Townsend will be performing live, and vendors will be set up inside The Guitar Academy. Vendors will be Macey Steed with Cottage Wraps, Karen Kirkpatrick with Traditions and Trends, Alison Myers with June’s Candle Company, Phyllis and Kimberly Jackson with Blue Plate Catering, and Brittany Jolly with Massage by Brittany. Tour The Riff House and enjoy the best view of downtown Kosciusko.
In four days, 2 million lights — including 32-foot-tall Barbie display, dinosaurs, monster trucks — will delight Mississippi families with holiday display
Four days and counting until Mississippi residents can enjoy a holiday display filled with more than 2 million twinkling lights including a 32-foot-tall animated Barbie display, life-sized prehistoric dinosaurs and Big Foot monster trucks. Starting Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, the Brandon Amphitheater will be transformed into...
Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
Child Struck by Vehicle this Morning in Carthage
A young child was struck by a vehicle on Red Dog Road this morning. The incident happened just before 7 am when the child was being let out of a vehicle where they would normally get on the school bus. It was reported that the youngster ran around behind the...
Chef Zechariah Lloyd Announces Menu for Steve Azar Concert
An evening with Steve Azar and Chef Zechariah Lloyd, 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, will be December 1st at The Guitar Academy in Kosciusko. Chef Zech just announced this incredible menu:. Beer brined filet mignon with bacon and garlic, Soubise over Yukon Mash, Roasted Delocatta Agrodolce Salad, Buerre Blanc...
City of Carthage Lighting of The Park and Downtown
The Lighting of Trustmark Park and Downtown will be Monday, November 28th. Festivities will begin at 5 pm with live local performances, food trucks, train rides, and games. There will be a special appearance from The Grinch. The reading of the Christmas Tree Story will be at 6:30 pm, and...
Winter advisory issued
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. this afternoon to midnight for LeFlore County and most of the area. Wintry precipitation will spread into southeast Oklahoma this afternoon with rain will likely transition into a rain/snow mix or all snow across portions of the advisory area, primarily in higher areas. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected with locally 3 inches possible at the highest elevations.
