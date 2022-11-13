Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksCadrene HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
styleweekly.com
Richmond - The Game
During the production of our special 40th anniversary print issue, which is on stands this week, we had some freelancers work up a Richmond board game that we planned to run as a colorful, two-page spread in the issue. However, our crack sales team sold some last minute ads and,...
styleweekly.com
The More Things Change …
Richmond has seen a lot of changes in the four decades since Style Weekly’s first issue. The Confederate statues on Monument Avenue that once seemed immortal are now gone. The quaintly named Boulevard now honors a Black athlete and civil rights hero. There’s a public school named after the country’s first Black president. Big changes.
She kept the family tradition going. Now they share their craft nationwide.
A Surry County woman who long remembered her family's smokehouse decided she needed to make sure her family's smoked hams didn't become lost in history.
reynolds.edu
The push was worth it.
When I asked the spring 2022 graduates to tell me about their time at Reynolds, Tia Smith responded immediately and sent photos. I’d never met Tia, but I recognized her from the Commencement slideshow. She was the graduate with the widest, brightest smile. She was beaming. After reading her story I understood why she was smiling and why the Subject line in her email was: The push was worth it.
richmond.edu
Christopher Wilson, '23
Christopher Wilson, ’23, was thrilled when he landed a summer internship in the human resource department of Capital One, a Fortune 500 bank-holding company based in McLean, Virginia. He was even more thrilled when, at the conclusion of his internship, Capital One offered him a full-time job in its Human Resources Rotation Program, starting after his May graduation.
Richmonders can show off their ugliest holiday sweaters at the Official Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl
A fun event is coming to town for those looking to show off their ugly sweaters beyond the company holiday party.
Louisa woman turning 102 loves crosswords, reading her Bible
Sarah Winston, a longtime Louisa resident, is celebrating her 102nd birthday. Winston was born in November of 1920.
richmondmagazine.com
Gifts They Won’t Forget
Face it — we all have too much stuff. Instead of stressing about what to give your aunt who has everything this holiday or wondering where you’re going to store your kids’ Christmas presents once they’ve been unwrapped, consider an experiential gift. It’s been said that...
Richmond restaurant closings mount
A rash of closings hit Richmond's dining scene, but new options are here or on the way to keep us sated. 🥄 Spoonbread Bistro Deux, the Short Pump outpost of the Fan restaurant that closed during the pandemic, is closed after four years, and all the furniture has been removed from the restaurant.
Donating to mother's nonprofit dedicated to her son to stop gun violence
Tyler surprised Laverne McMullen with with a donation to her nonprofit, the "Kenneth Cooper Foundation."
styleweekly.com
Newsletterpalooza
It’s a story you already know: the business model of print media has been upended in the digital age. Some publications have folded or publish less frequently. Some have moved entirely online. In the meantime, new, online-only ventures have sprung up to fill the coverage gaps left by traditional print media outlets.
When mosquitoes will die in Richmond
Karri here, scratching a fresh mosquito bite while browsing Thanksgiving menus. Fall is here, and winter is coming, but the pests of summer simply will not die — at least the mosquitos here in Richmond haven't yet, and that's all because of the temperature. What's happening: Climate change has...
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. to open in Short Pump
Blue Cow stores are open year-round and sell roughly a dozen ice cream flavors in addition to seasonal flavors.
Richmond pie maker Joyebells grows into a national brand
Joye B. Moore first started her business by selling the sweet potato pie recipe designed by her great-great-great grandmother, the last person in the family to have been born into slavery.
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
Franklin News Post
Police charge Richmond native with killing 3 UVa football players, wounding 2 others
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Hours after three University of Virginia football players were shot to death, police on Monday charged a UVa student from Richmond with murder, as the state again drew national attention for a deadly on-campus shooting. Authorities charged Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. — apprehended 80 miles away in...
Governor Youngkin gets emotional at UVA memorial: 'It’s just horrific'
Students, football fans, and members of the UVA community also arrived at the memorial to contribute flowers and notes.
gotodestinations.com
10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
Submissions open for $500 safe driving jingle contest
Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, or YOVASO, which was founded by the Blue Ridge Transportation Safety Board and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, is hosting a contest to find the best 30-second road safety jingle.
Richmond restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2022
👋 Karri here, reviving due to reader requests a dining list I feel like I started doing when Berkeley was hosting the first Thanksgiving (OK, maybe it was a little later). Anyway, Axios Richmond readers asked, and here I am with your list of Richmond restaurants that will be open and serving a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day — smart brevity-style.
