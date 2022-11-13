ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

styleweekly.com

Richmond - The Game

During the production of our special 40th anniversary print issue, which is on stands this week, we had some freelancers work up a Richmond board game that we planned to run as a colorful, two-page spread in the issue. However, our crack sales team sold some last minute ads and,...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

The More Things Change …

Richmond has seen a lot of changes in the four decades since Style Weekly’s first issue. The Confederate statues on Monument Avenue that once seemed immortal are now gone. The quaintly named Boulevard now honors a Black athlete and civil rights hero. There’s a public school named after the country’s first Black president. Big changes.
RICHMOND, VA
reynolds.edu

The push was worth it.

When I asked the spring 2022 graduates to tell me about their time at Reynolds, Tia Smith responded immediately and sent photos. I’d never met Tia, but I recognized her from the Commencement slideshow. She was the graduate with the widest, brightest smile. She was beaming. After reading her story I understood why she was smiling and why the Subject line in her email was: The push was worth it.
RICHMOND, VA
richmond.edu

Christopher Wilson, '23

Christopher Wilson, ’23, was thrilled when he landed a summer internship in the human resource department of Capital One, a Fortune 500 bank-holding company based in McLean, Virginia. He was even more thrilled when, at the conclusion of his internship, Capital One offered him a full-time job in its Human Resources Rotation Program, starting after his May graduation.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Gifts They Won’t Forget

Face it — we all have too much stuff. Instead of stressing about what to give your aunt who has everything this holiday or wondering where you’re going to store your kids’ Christmas presents once they’ve been unwrapped, consider an experiential gift. It’s been said that...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Richmond restaurant closings mount

A rash of closings hit Richmond's dining scene, but new options are here or on the way to keep us sated. 🥄 Spoonbread Bistro Deux, the Short Pump outpost of the Fan restaurant that closed during the pandemic, is closed after four years, and all the furniture has been removed from the restaurant.
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Newsletterpalooza

It’s a story you already know: the business model of print media has been upended in the digital age. Some publications have folded or publish less frequently. Some have moved entirely online. In the meantime, new, online-only ventures have sprung up to fill the coverage gaps left by traditional print media outlets.
Axios

When mosquitoes will die in Richmond

Karri here, scratching a fresh mosquito bite while browsing Thanksgiving menus. Fall is here, and winter is coming, but the pests of summer simply will not die — at least the mosquitos here in Richmond haven't yet, and that's all because of the temperature. What's happening: Climate change has...
RICHMOND, VA
gotodestinations.com

10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)

Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Richmond restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2022

👋 Karri here, reviving due to reader requests a dining list I feel like I started doing when Berkeley was hosting the first Thanksgiving (OK, maybe it was a little later). Anyway, Axios Richmond readers asked, and here I am with your list of Richmond restaurants that will be open and serving a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day — smart brevity-style.
RICHMOND, VA

