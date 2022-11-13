ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals ready to face John Wolford, who is 'no slouch'

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 in what is expected to be a battle of backup quarterbacks. Colt McCoy is expected to start for the Cardinals in place of Kyler Murray, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. For the Rams, barring drastic changes, John Wolford will start in place of Matthew Stafford, who is still in concussion protocols.

The Cardinals know what they are going to face with Wolford. They do not underestimate him.

“Overall, it’s the same system so it won’t change much,” Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said on Thursday.

But there are other things to account for defensively.

“(Wolford) is a guy who can run with the football,” he explained. “The zone-read stuff, the scrambling on third down, it’s obviously different than Stafford. So overall, first and second downs won’t change much. but his skill set is different than Matthew’s, so we will adjust accordingly if he’s the quarterback.”

Joseph said that Wolford is “no slouch.”

‘This kid is a good quarterback,” said. “He makes good decisions. He can throw the football, but he’s scary when he pulls the ball down (and runs). He’s not a big guy, but he’s fast and he plays fast with the ball. The ball is out very fast in the pass game.”

When the Cardinals faced Wolford in Week 17 in 2020, the Rams won 18-7, but the only touchdown the Rams scored was a pick-six. Wolford led the Rams to only three field goals.

We will see how this game plays out. The two teams kick off at SoFi Stadium at 2:25 p.m. Arizona time.

