ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Emotionless takes on Saturday's 17-10 loss to TCU

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJf8X_0j9MBB5000

The Texas Longhorns dropped a frustrating loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night. The game felt within reach even late into the fourth quarter, but Texas couldn’t make the most of opportunities.

As with any frustrating loss, hot takes were abundant all night. Among them, that Quinn Ewers was the sole issue needing to be remedied for Texas.

Quinn Ewers had an atrocious game to put it mildly. I went in-depth on his struggles last night and didn’t hold back. Even so, Texas’ early struggles were far from all on Ewers.

Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders were every bit as bad as Ewers was on the game. Drop after drop plagued the Texas offense from the first series deep into the game.

The accuracy issues Ewers had in short to intermediate throws against Oklahoma State simply weren’t there. The freshman quarterback repeatedly hit receivers in the hands only to suffer dropped incompletions.

Let’s take a look at what to make of the game.

The grass isn't always greener

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjjsZ_0j9MBB5000
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

No quarterback will ever perform well when his receivers drop multiple passes. The average Texas fan may always prefer the backup, but there’s a strong possibility Card is not the solution. Wanting to pull a clearly shaken Ewers after a fumbled snap is different than pulling him for missing throws his backup can’t complete.

Hudson Card is not a long-term solution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpPHP_0j9MBB5000
Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

You can lose by Quinn Ewers incompletions or Hudson Card coverage sacks, but the result is the same. Card isn’t going to catch the ball for Worthy, Billingsley or Sanders.

Pete Kwiatkowski's defense continues to improve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRo4D_0j9MBB5000
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Kwiatkowski sent the dogs and broke tendencies with pressure. He called an incredible game. Texas is clearly building a better defense than in the recent past.

Sarkisian might need play calling help

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7dLM_0j9MBB5000
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Texas looked for offensive solutions and came up with contested deep shots and Roschon Johnson in the wildcat formation. RPOs behind an aggressive TCU linebacking corps seemed like a logical adjustment. He will have to make that kind of adjustment moving forward.

Have to start winning first down

The Longhorns don’t have to hand it to Bijan to do better on first down. Albeit, it would be more effective than throwing contested deep passes the first play. Texas has to do a better job attacking teams in the short and intermediate passing game ahead of the line of scrimmage.

Hot routes?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4Jrz_0j9MBB5000
Aem Ut Louisiana 37

When the defense lines up 10 yards off Jordan Whittington, the logical move is to hit him with the football after he takes two steps down the field. Scrap the planned route and throw him the football immediately after the snap. That adjustment is simple and must be made.

Texas is better than last season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCfqc_0j9MBB5000
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ten games into last year, Texas was 4-6 and had given Kansas its second win of the season. The offensive line is vastly improved with only one upperclassman if you include redshirts. The defense is night-and-day different from last year. Despite his struggles on Saturday, Ja’Tavion Sanders has emerged as an incredible weapon for Texas. There are many areas in which Texas is better, despite not progressing as quickly as we hoped.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Gary Patterson Sends Clear Message Amid Coaching Rumors

Texas assistant coach Gary Patterson was recently linked to the job opening at Nebraska. On Tuesday night, he shut down that speculation. Patterson confirmed that he remains committed to Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the coaching staff at Texas. "For all that care one way or another I am...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

5-Star LB Anthony Hill had a ‘great visit’ to Texas football vs. TCU

Texas football just had one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year when it hosted the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs for a key Big 12 contest at home on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, though, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity that was presented to them over the weekend to get a huge win over TCU on home turf in front of dozens of important visiting recruits.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Danny Kanell Has Bold Comment About Ohio State, TCU

On Tuesday night, the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. However, before the start of the reveal show, college football analyst Danny Kanell had an interesting question. He seems to think TCU should be ranked above both Michigan and Ohio State. Kanell pointed to the Horned...
FORT WORTH, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy