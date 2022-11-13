Emotionless takes on Saturday's 17-10 loss to TCU

The Texas Longhorns dropped a frustrating loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night. The game felt within reach even late into the fourth quarter, but Texas couldn’t make the most of opportunities.

As with any frustrating loss, hot takes were abundant all night. Among them, that Quinn Ewers was the sole issue needing to be remedied for Texas.

Quinn Ewers had an atrocious game to put it mildly. I went in-depth on his struggles last night and didn’t hold back. Even so, Texas’ early struggles were far from all on Ewers.

Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders were every bit as bad as Ewers was on the game. Drop after drop plagued the Texas offense from the first series deep into the game.

The accuracy issues Ewers had in short to intermediate throws against Oklahoma State simply weren’t there. The freshman quarterback repeatedly hit receivers in the hands only to suffer dropped incompletions.

Let’s take a look at what to make of the game.

The grass isn't always greener

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

No quarterback will ever perform well when his receivers drop multiple passes. The average Texas fan may always prefer the backup, but there’s a strong possibility Card is not the solution. Wanting to pull a clearly shaken Ewers after a fumbled snap is different than pulling him for missing throws his backup can’t complete.

Hudson Card is not a long-term solution

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

You can lose by Quinn Ewers incompletions or Hudson Card coverage sacks, but the result is the same. Card isn’t going to catch the ball for Worthy, Billingsley or Sanders.

Pete Kwiatkowski's defense continues to improve

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Kwiatkowski sent the dogs and broke tendencies with pressure. He called an incredible game. Texas is clearly building a better defense than in the recent past.

Sarkisian might need play calling help

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Texas looked for offensive solutions and came up with contested deep shots and Roschon Johnson in the wildcat formation. RPOs behind an aggressive TCU linebacking corps seemed like a logical adjustment. He will have to make that kind of adjustment moving forward.

Have to start winning first down

The Longhorns don’t have to hand it to Bijan to do better on first down. Albeit, it would be more effective than throwing contested deep passes the first play. Texas has to do a better job attacking teams in the short and intermediate passing game ahead of the line of scrimmage.

Hot routes?

Aem Ut Louisiana 37

When the defense lines up 10 yards off Jordan Whittington, the logical move is to hit him with the football after he takes two steps down the field. Scrap the planned route and throw him the football immediately after the snap. That adjustment is simple and must be made.

Texas is better than last season

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ten games into last year, Texas was 4-6 and had given Kansas its second win of the season. The offensive line is vastly improved with only one upperclassman if you include redshirts. The defense is night-and-day different from last year. Despite his struggles on Saturday, Ja’Tavion Sanders has emerged as an incredible weapon for Texas. There are many areas in which Texas is better, despite not progressing as quickly as we hoped.