2022 International Series Egypt final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event
Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
golfmagic.com
In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic
In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy: "You should THANK me!"
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman says Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy should be thanking him as he opened up on "the flak" he has received in 2022. Norman was speaking after it was confirmed that LIV Golf will be heading to Adelaide next April for one of their 14 events.
Minjee Lee Wins the LPGA Tour Aon Risk Reward Challenge and $1 Million Prize
Season-long competition rewards players who make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes across the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour. ), a leading global professional services firm, and the LPGA Tour today announced that. has won the 2022. Aon. Risk Reward Challenge and the. $1 million. prize, thanks to...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds. Atthaya Thitikul and Nelly Korda are at 12-to-1 in...
golfmagic.com
How much Tony Finau and others won at PGA Tour's Houston Open
For years Tony Finau was the nearly man of the PGA Tour. But not anymore. Last weekend Finau captured his fifth PGA Tour victory by taking down the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in dominant fashion. He started the week in a jovial manner, pretending to...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro claims spectator made racist remark during Houston Open
PGA Tour pro Byeong Hun An appeared to be on the receiving end of a racist remark during the Cadence Bank Houston Open. An has taken to social media to reveal what transpired at Memorial Park Golf Course. He was playing alongside Seung-Yul Noh and S.H. Kim during the first...
Bubble breakdown: A look at who kept their LPGA card and qualified for CME Group Tour Championship — and who didn't
BELLEAIR, Fla. — While the top of the leaderboard at the LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship featured a thrilling shootout between America’s best – Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson – the battle going on down the board had just as much at stake, maybe more.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Tony Finau earns Houston Open win in a walk | Nelly completes comeback from illness
November brings football glory to university and professional teams across the United States of America. It also brings chances at redemption, at inauguration, and at awareness. Five tours disputed time-honored events this weekend, and five champions gave thanks for the opportunity to ply their trade this late in the year. It’s not the cauldron of the majors, nor is it the caldera of international team play, but it is challenging and difficult. Let’s take a run down events from Arizona to South Africa to Houston to Egypt to Florida. Sometimes, a handful is a good thing.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on Rory McIlroy: "You're putting ME in a difficult position here!"
There was a lot to unpack from Jon Rahm's press conference before the $10m DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. First there was his thoughts on Sergio Garcia, where the Spaniard said he hoped the legacy of the 2017 Masters champion wouldn't be affected after he joined the LIV Golf League.
golfmagic.com
Report: What Phil Mickelson did to upset LIV pro would "SET OFF A FIRESTORM!"
What Phil Mickelson allegedly did to one of LIV Golf's most-opiniated players Pat Perez was so inflammatory it would set off a firestorm if the details emerged, according to a report by the author Alan Shipnuck who published Lefty's famously controversial remarks. In case this news passed you by, Perez,...
Golf.com
The 7 most expensive tee times on our newest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking
There are some things that money can’t buy, like, for instance, a tee time at Augusta. But access to other courses on GOLF’s latest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. list is a simple matter of economics. Pay, and you can play. Here are the seven courses that charge the most (note: all prices are peak-season rates).
Golf Digest
Defending champ Collin Morikawa WDs from DP World Tour Championship
The DP World Tour Championship hasn’t had a repeat winner since its inception in 2009, and that will remain the case for at least another year. Collin Morikawa, who became the first American to win the then European Tour’s season finale in 2021—and, in the process, claim the Old World circuit’s year-long points title—announced via social media on Monday that he has withdrawn from the event at Jumeirah Golf Estate in Dubai, citing “upcoming personal commitments.”
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour make fresh dig at Mickelson as they attempt to keep stars of tomorrow
You might have missed this, but there was a not-so-subtle dig by the PGA Tour towards LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson on Monday. In case you haven't heard, the PGA Tour have taken further steps to try and keep the stars of the future from joining the LIV Golf League by announcing that college golfers can earn cards before turning pro.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy fires BRUTAL warning to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman
Rory McIlroy believes Greg Norman needs to step down from his role as LIV Golf CEO because the PGA Tour is never going to work with the Saudi-backed circuit "unless there is an adult in the room." McIlroy was speaking to GolfMagic and a number of other world golf media...
thegolfnewsnet.com
The RSM Classic history, results and past winners
The RSM Classic is the PGA Tour's Sea Island event, with the tournament having been played in the fall portion of the schedule since its inception. The event, which was first played in 2007, has been one of the favorites on the PGA Tour schedule, particularly for players in Georgia and living on St. Simons Island, where the event is based.
College Golfers Will Have New Direct Pathways to PGA Tour
The PGA Tour University rankings will offer two routes for college golf’s top talent to land on the PGA Tour.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 The RSM Classic betting and DFS picks: Current form, course fit and horses for courses
Aug 15, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Kevin Kisner hits his approach shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports. Each week, including this week's 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Golf News Net offers PGA Tour betting...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 The RSM Classic PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Rory McIlroy says Greg Norman has to go from LIV before any fence-mending can happen
Greg Norman has to go as LIV Golf CEO. That's one of two things Rory McIlroy says has to happen before there can be any genuine conversations with the Saudi-backed concept. "So I think there's a few things that need to happen," McIlroy said Tuesday ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Comments / 0