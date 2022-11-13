Related
Mount Airy News
Three to join Surry school board
In recent years interest in school boards has risen dramatically as parents have sought to have more influence against what some feel is a push of liberal social values on students. Locally that led to several first-time candidates running for offices across the county from which three new members of the Surry County Board of Education.
Mount Airy News
Festive frivolity in Dobson, Pilot Mountain
Dobson will be opening Ice Skating on the Square for the season on Monday, Nov. 28. Skaters can sign up in advance for a skating time at: www.dobson-nc.com/179/Dobson-Square-Park. (File photo) This Santa’s elf hitches a ride on a “reindeer” during the 2019 Dobson Christmas Parade. (File photo)
Mount Airy News
Foothills Firearms robbed again
At least four individuals can been seen stealing weapons on security camera footage from Foothills Firearms and Ammo. Security camera footage from Foothills Firearms shows an individual entering the shop via an air duct before letting three more people into the shop. A gun store in Yadkinville has been targeted...
Mount Airy News
Bears crush Cavs, return to Sweet 16
Mount Airy’s Traven Thompson (8) returns a punt during the Bears’ first-round playoff game against North Stokes. Granite Bear Walker Stroup (21) kicks off against North Stokes. Cory Smith | The News. Bear freshman Taeshon Martin (4) makes a pair of North Stokes defenders miss as he carries...
Mount Airy News
Central football senior recognition
Surry Central recognized 10 senior football players during the Golden Eagles’ regular season finale against East Surry. The 10 seniors are: Cole Snow, Jerrell Nay, Michael Tucker, Clay Whitaker, Blaise Gwyn, Enoc Lopez, Graden Spurlin, Marcus Opsal, Trevor Dutton and Dante Martinez. “Whether you have a large senior class...
Comments / 0