Box Office: “Wakanda Forever” Takes Whopping Weekend with $180 Mil, 13th Biggest Opener, Disney Looks for Stock Revival Tomorrow

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Actor Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Breaks Down The Loss Of Chadwick Boseman And Working In The MCU
"Every day that I stepped on set, I had a silent prayer for him. I kept thinking, I'm here because of Chad."
Showbiz411
A “Top Gun Maverick” Sequel– Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Says “It’s Up to Tom” But Director, Stars Are Ready If Called Upon
Will there be a “Top Gun Maverick” sequel? On Friday night, I got the answer. Director Joseph Kosinski is ready. So is producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Star Miles Teller told me: “If you’d asked me when we finished this movie, I’d have said I needed a break. The whole cast did. But now it’s just about Tom.”
Showbiz411
Critics Choice Doc Awards Come of Age in Sensational Show Honoring Barbara Kopple, with the Beatles, “Oppy” Winning Big Time
The Critics Choice Documentary Awards came of age last night. It was the best presentation in the event’s 7 years, held at the Edison Ballroom in New York. Oscar winner Barbara Kopple received the lifetime Pennebaker Award from Chris Hegedus. Filmmaker Dawn Porter was honored as well. Big winners...
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
Showbiz411
Apple Releases Trailer for Will Smith’s “Emancipation” But Oscars Won’t Be In the Cards This Soon After Slap
Here are a couple of things to note as Apple releases the trailer for “Emancipation, their Will Smith movie directed by Antoine Fuqua. First off, there are no Oscars in the cards for this movie. Will Smith physically attacked someone on the stage of this year’s Oscars. He received a 10 year suspension from the Academy. He should have been arrested. There is no way this movie will be nominated, or he will be invited back. So just forget it. He’s lucky Apple will put it on their TV platform.
Showbiz411
“The Whale” Star Brendan Fraser Won’t Attend Golden Globes if Nominated After Having Horrible Experience with Them
Brendan Fraser is on the awards fast track this season with a movie called “The Whale.” He’s gotten great reviews playing a 600 pound man contemplating the end of his life. But now Fraser has told GQ Magazine that if the Golden Globes nominate him for Best...
Showbiz411
Grammy Awards Ignore Taylor Swift Sold 2 Million Copies of Re-Recorded Red Album, Give it 1 Nomination
Taylor Swift got the cold shoulder from the Grammys today, just two nominations — one for Best Song and one for a song in a movie. But the big ones she expected, for her “Red (Taylor’s Version),” did not come through. The re-recorded album, with extra and new tracks, was thought to be in the running for Album, Record, and vocal nominations. It got none of them.
Showbiz411
Dave Chappelle’s Antisemitic “SNL” Monologue Called Out by”Hacks” Star Whose Mother Was in Original Cast, Ratings At Season High
Dave Chappelle’s antisemitic monologue this weekend drove the “Saturday Night Live” ratings to their season high. Chappelle’s appearance brought the audience up to 4.8 million. That’s a million people higher than when the season began on October 2nd. Chappelle very cleverly weaved a low key...
Showbiz411
“Yellowstone” Returns with a Roar: 20 Million People Watched Over 14 Channels Sunday Night
“Yellowstone” came back Sunday night for Season 5, and it was a hit with a capital H. Over 20 million people watched over 14 different Viacom channels on Sunday night. The main channel, Paramount Network, garnered 9.4 million viewers at 8pm. At 9:14pm, 8.4 million either stayed or tuned in for a second showing.
