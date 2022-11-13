ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina vs Clemson gets early kickoff

(WACH) — This year's Palmetto Bowl between South Carolina and Clemson will take place bright and early in the upstate. The Gamecocks and Tigers will kickoff against each other at noon on Saturday, Nov. 26th. ABC will broadcast the game from Memorial Stadium. This will be the first time...
CLEMSON, SC
Dawn Staley, Absolute Total Care honors grandparents with breakfast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gamecock Women's Head Basketball Coach Dawn Staley and Absolute Total Care paid tribute to grandparents with a breakfast honoring them for the important role they play in the community. Staley met with hundreds of grandparents Monday, thanking them for all they do. Staley’s mother died...
COLUMBIA, SC
Dreher boys cross country team wins State Championship Title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Dreher High School’s boys cross country team won the 2022 Class 3A boys cross country state championship. The finals took place on Nov. 12 at the Sandhill Research and Education Center in Columbia. This is the first state championship that Dreher’s boys' cross country...
COLUMBIA, SC
Season's Greetings Sunday this Sunday in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The holiday season kicks off this Sunday, Nov. 20, in Five Points for the 2022 Season’s Greetings Celebration!. Santa’s Five Points Elves will be out and about throughout the district on Sunday randomly handing out $25 gift cards from Five Points merchants to visitors in the district.
COLUMBIA, SC
Good Day Columbia Question of the Week

COLUMBIA, SC — Good morning all!. This GDC Question of the Week involves a debate that many are sure to be having right now. Simply put, when do you put up your Christmas decorations?. Tune in to Good Day Columbia on Friday for our Coffee Talk segment to find...
COLUMBIA, SC
Monster Jam returning to Columbia in celebration of 30th anniversary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Columbia for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Colonial Life Arena. On April 23, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets...
COLUMBIA, SC
56th annual Governor's Carolighting kicks off Christmas season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gather your family and friends for a night of holiday cheer. Join Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster as they celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the annual Governor’s Carolighting. The 56th annual event will take place at the South...
COLUMBIA, SC
Free turkeys, free Thanksgiving meals available in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Several organizations have come together this holiday season to give away free turkeys and provide free thanksgiving meals. We have compiled a list of free available meals in the Midlands area:. Living Faith Christian Center. Living Faith Christian Center will be giving away 300 turkeys...
COLUMBIA, SC
Midlands communities gather at statehouse to celebrate American education week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Communities In Schools of South Carolina came together at the state house to begin American Education Week. Groups throughout the state gathered at the capital with inspirational programming, student performances, and an atmospheric luminary display. White paper bags with lights in them lined the steps...
COLUMBIA, SC
Standoff at West Columbia home ends with one dead, one rescued

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — One man was found dead after a police standoff following a domestic dispute at a West Columbia home Tuesday. Officials say one woman was rescued after an hours-long standoff at a house on the 300 block of Westgate Drive, which neighbors say began as a domestic violence incident at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
West Columbia Police respond to Comanchee Trail death investigation

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police say they have responded to a death investigation early Monday afternoon. Officials say the investigation took place at 1035 Comanchee Trail, with officers responding at around 1:39 p.m. Monday afternoon. If you have any information, you should contact the West Columbia...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting

COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Fire Dept. asking citizens to use caution while heating their homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — According to the National Weather Service, the Columbia area is expected to see below-average temperatures for several days. Nightly lows on some evenings could hover around or dip below freezing. For this reason, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department wants to remind citizens of the safety precautions...
COLUMBIA, SC
New details about Columbia Place Mall shooting incident

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports the area surrounding a Columbia area mall was secure after a shooting incident. Officials said the initial call for service came in at approximately 5:52 p.m. Deputies had the area secured around 6:00 p.m., they also said there were no injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
Man charged in deadly shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting on Hardwood Drive, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 13 around 4:25 p.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Hardwood Drive in Columbia after receiving reports of a shooting.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

