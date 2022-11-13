Horoscope: Which dog breed should you get according to your Zodiac?

A cuteness overload video of a tiny puppy in his safe place has amassed over 8.7 million views on TikTok. In the video, posted to the page @lifeofpeeko, Peeko the 5-month-old toy Cavapoo from Queensland, Australia, can be seen in the yard with her human dad sitting on his knees behind her. He puts her on the grass as her mom behind the camera calls her over, only to run back to dad and situate herself safely between his knees, poking her head out from between his arms, ears flapping. The text reads, "My Dad's arms are the safest place in the world," while the caption says "I'm just gonna stay here forever thanks."

6 DAYS AGO