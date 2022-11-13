Horoscope: Which dog breed should you get according to your Zodiac?
Ruff decisions no moreHaving trouble choosing the kind of dog to add to the family? Have no fear, the horoscope is here to guide you to the right decision.
Aries (March 21 to April 20)Breeds: Labrador Retriever, Portuguese Water Dog, Shetland Sheepdog
Taurus (April 21 to May 21)Breeds: Boxer, Beagle, Great Dane
Gemini (May 22 to June 21)Breed s: Border Collie, German Shepherd, Bearded Collie
Cancer (June 22 to July 22)Breeds: Greyhound, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Rottweiler
Leo (July 23 to August 22)Breeds: Mastiff, Saint Bernard, Pug
Virgo (August 23 to September 23)Breeds: Siberian Husky, Doberman Pinscher, Pointer
Libra (September 24 to October 23)Breeds: Shih Tzu, Bulldog, Newfoundland
Scorpio (October 24 to November 22)Breeds: Dalmatian, English Springer Spaniel, American Staffordshire Terrier
Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21)Breeds: Lhasa Apso, Dachshund, Boston Terrier
Capricorn (December 22 to January 20)Breeds: Shiba Inu, Chinese Shar Pei, Belgian Sheepdog
Aquarius (January 21 to February 19)Breeds: Poodle, Cardigan Welsh Corgi, Havanese
Pisces (February 20 to March 20)Breeds: Chihuahua, Weimaraner, Maltese
