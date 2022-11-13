ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope: Which dog breed should you get according to your Zodiac?

By Barry Werner
Ruff decisions no more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjeI3_0j9MAIMi00 (Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Having trouble choosing the kind of dog to add to the family? Have no fear, the horoscope is here to guide you to the right decision.

Aries (March 21 to April 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGKXQ_0j9MAIMi00 (USAT)

Breeds: Labrador Retriever, Portuguese Water Dog, Shetland Sheepdog

Taurus (April 21 to May 21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lueZr_0j9MAIMi00 (USAT)

Breeds: Boxer, Beagle, Great Dane

Gemini (May 22 to June 21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hg1t9_0j9MAIMi00 (USAT)

Breed s: Border Collie, German Shepherd, Bearded Collie

Cancer (June 22 to July 22)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZJJx_0j9MAIMi00 (USAT)

Breeds: Greyhound, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Rottweiler

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cK6EF_0j9MAIMi00 (USAT)

Breeds: Mastiff, Saint Bernard, Pug

Virgo (August 23 to September 23)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ErKoJ_0j9MAIMi00 (USAT)

Breeds: Siberian Husky, Doberman Pinscher, Pointer

Libra (September 24 to October 23)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krrIB_0j9MAIMi00 (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union)

Breeds: Shih Tzu, Bulldog, Newfoundland

Scorpio (October 24 to November 22)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47MsT6_0j9MAIMi00 (USAT)

Breeds: Dalmatian, English Springer Spaniel, American Staffordshire Terrier

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksbad_0j9MAIMi00 (Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times)

Breeds: Lhasa Apso, Dachshund, Boston Terrier

Capricorn (December 22 to January 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SK1Lt_0j9MAIMi00 (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Breeds: Shiba Inu, Chinese Shar Pei, Belgian Sheepdog

Aquarius (January 21 to February 19)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vMKI_0j9MAIMi00 (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Breeds: Poodle, Cardigan Welsh Corgi, Havanese

Pisces (February 20 to March 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuuFX_0j9MAIMi00 (USAT)

Breeds: Chihuahua, Weimaraner, Maltese

Steve Noble
2d ago

you know I kind of find it a shame and a pity that a pitbull is not listed on this at all whatsoever yet you got a Rottweiler and a German Shepherd that are listed on there come on man that's discrimination all in it's finest.

