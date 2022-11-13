Read full article on original website
Brown Co. Commissioners to Meet Monday Morning
Brown County Commissioners will meet on the first floor of the Brown County Courthouse at 9 o’clock this morning (Monday). The agenda is below. 2. Prayer- 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct...
BMDD approves $25,000 Building Incentive Program Grant for Texas Fun Co. site
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal District Board of Directors, a Building Incentive Program Grant in the amount of $25,000 was approved to Texas Fun Co. LLC for the building located at 101 Fisk Street. BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton stated the owners of the building were renovating...
Brownwood announces Thanksgiving Day closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, November 26th for the Landfill and Recycling Center and Monday, November 28th for all other non-emergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will...
BHS Recognizes October Teacher of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their October 2022 Teacher of the Month. Mr. Roger Roesler was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. BHS Principal Lindsay Smith and Assistant Principals Ginger Ketcher and Andy Gill were joined...
BISD November Employee Spotlight
This month’s spotlight teacher is Kayla Simpson. Ms. Simpson is a third-grade teacher at Northwest Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sports Science from Wayland Baptist University and is a Texas certified teacher (Generalist EC-6 & Physical Education EC-12). Ms. Simpson has been with Brownwood ISD since 2019.
Madatory Water Restrictions in Place by BCWID
As of 10:30 am Tuesday November 15th, Lake Brownwood was at 8 feet and 1 tenth below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. As of Tuesday, Lake Brownwood was at 61.7 % capacity. One month ago, Lake Brownwood was at 63.1%...
City of Early Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 29
The City of Early Beautification Committee invites you to join them for a fun and festive evening as they light up Early with the Annual lighting of the Christmas Tree. The festivities will be on Tuesday, November 29th at 6 pm at the intersection of Early Blvd and Garmon Drive.
Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast to be Held at HPU
Area residents and visitors are invited to the 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center, located at 1219 Fisk Street in Brownwood. North Lake Community Church in May will lead and coordinate the event. There is no charge for the meal.
Bereaved Parents Support Group Offers Support Through the Holidays
The Bereaved Parents Support Group offers support through the holiday season by placing three lovely 7.5 ft. Christmas Trees inside Heartland Mall, in Early Texas. They placed and decorated them on November 15th. Family members gathered to hang their angel ornaments to remain there throughout the holiday season until December 26th.
NEW INFUSION CLINIC OPEN IN BROWNWOOD OFFERS OUTPATIENT DIABETIC THERAPY
BROWNWOOD, Texas – The new Texas Outpatient & Infusion Center just opened in the medical area on the south side of Brownwood. The clinic, located at 2410 Crockett Drive, Suite B, adjacent to the Texas Health & Human Services office, offers a promising medical therapy for metabolic failure, including diabetes and related diabetic conditions.
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 15
On Thursday, November 10, Lt. Pete Bastardo spoke with a complainant. This was in regard to a suspect coming onto his property without permission. The complainant requested a trespass warning. Contact was made with the suspect, and he was issued a trespass warning for the property located at FM 3100.
Jonathan “John” Fredrick Gibson, 63, of Early
Jonathan “John” Fredrick Gibson, 63, of Early passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life for John will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18, at The Feedlot in Richland Springs. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Holiday Market Saturday, Nov. 19 in Early
The Buy Texas Holiday Market is this Saturday, November 19th from 11 am until 3 pm @ the Early Visitors & Events Center. All the vendors are from Texas and their products are made right here in the Lone Star State. This is a great opportunity to get a jump...
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
Wrecked Vehicle Utilized to Spread #EndTheStreak Message
EARLY – Nov. 7, 2022 marked the 22nd anniversary of the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District created an art display out of a wrecked car to highlight deadly habits that cause the majority of the fatal crashes which have killed over 79,000 people across the state since this date.
Charlie Wayne Brewer, 74, of Brownwood
Charlie Wayne Brewer, 74, of Brownwood, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his immediate family. Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel, with Mickey Wayne Isbell officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Gerald Ballard, 66, of Brookesmith
Gerald Ballard, 66, of Brookesmith, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Graveside Service for Gerald will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, with Bobby Machen officiating. No visitation is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas.
Wanda Lou Goble, 76, of Cross Plains
Our beloved wife, mother, Gigi, sister, aunt, and friend passed away on November 14 into her Lord and Savior’s arms. Wanda Lou Goble was 76 years old. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be missed. Everyone who had the privileged to know her were loved fiercely and treated as if they were part of her family.
Gary Neil Barton, 64, of Talpa
Our Heavenly Father called Gary Neil Barton, age 64, of Talpa, home on Monday, November 14, 2022. Gary was born May 11, 1958, in Brownwood to O’Neil and Jo Ann Barton. He grew up in Early and Brownwood graduating from Brownwood High School in 1976. Gary had several occupational adventures of which his favorite was GB Construction in Coleman and the surrounding area. He was Fire Chief of the Valera Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.
